

Niles said that he attempted to short Anthropic after the stock surged roughly 30% following its IPO, but was unable to find shares available to borrow.

He noted that for him, the comparison comes down to how much investors are paying for exposure to the broader AI ecosystem and the risks embedded in those valuations. Anthropic shares opened 34% higher on debut and finished the session up 17%, a performance Niles said was less convincing than the headline gains might suggest.

Anthropic's blockbuster IPO has put the artificial intelligence trade back in the spotlight, but veteran tech investor Dan Niles questioned whether investors are paying too steep a price for the AI startup's growth prospects.

During an interview with CNBC, Niles said he sees a stark valuation contrast between Anthropic and established semiconductor players like Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNLF) and SK Hynix Inc. (SKHY), arguing that investors betting on AI may be overlooking more attractively priced opportunities elsewhere in the ecosystem.

Anthropic shares fell nearly 9% in Friday's regular trading, declining over 1% more during the afterhours session.

Niles Says He Tried To Short ANT Stock As Its Shares Surged

Niles, founder of Niles Investment Management, said that he attempted to short Anthropic after the stock surged roughly 30% following its IPO, but was unable to find shares available to borrow.

"When it was up 30% yesterday, I went and tried to get a borrow to short it. There was none available. I tried, I tried again this morning to get a borrow to short it. There was none available," Niles said during an appearance on CNBC's Squawk on the Street on Thursday.

Niles questioned whether Anthropic's valuation justified the enthusiasm, contrasting the company's valuation with those of established semiconductor companies that are also benefiting from the AI infrastructure boom.

"You can buy it at 20 times trailing revenues or calendar 26 revenues, or you could go buy Samsung or Hynix at two times trailing earnings," he said.

Niles noted that for him, the comparison comes down to how much investors are paying for exposure to the broader AI ecosystem and the risks embedded in those valuations.

He emphasized that investing ultimately comes down to weighing potential returns against the risks involved, with valuations offering a crucial gauge of that balance.

Niles Questions Whether Anthropic's IPO Was As Successful As It Appeared

Anthropic's IPO initially appeared to deliver a strong debut, with shares opening substantially higher before giving back some of those gains by the close. Niles, however, argued that the intraday price action raised questions about the strength of demand relative to selling pressure.

The stock opened 34% higher and finished the session up 17%, a performance Niles said was less convincing than the headline gains might suggest.

"You can make an argument that the IPO did not go that great," Niles said.

While he acknowledged that the offering was positive for Anthropic itself because the company raised more money than expected, he pointed to the gap between the opening and closing gains as a potential warning sign.

"For a successful IPO you want to see it open and then continue to climb during the day," Niles said.

"It opened up 34%. It closed up 17. So what does that tell you?"

Niles said the price action suggested sellers were more aggressive at the open than buyers looking to enter the stock, raising doubts about whether Anthropic could sustain its IPO price.

"Clearly the sellers were more aggressive at the open versus anybody who wanted to step into it," he said.

Ultimately, Niles returned to the valuation question, arguing that investors need to weigh the price they are paying for AI exposure against alternatives in the semiconductor industry.

"If you don't want to buy Samsung at three times earnings, do you really want to buy this at 20 times sales? That's the problem."

What Retail Investors Think Of ANT Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Anthropic trended in the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing.

ANT stock is down 20% year-to-date. The S & P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 6% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 4%.

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