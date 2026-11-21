Adding just a pinch of hing (asafoetida) to your daily meals gives you an easy fix for many health problems. It improves digestion and keeps your blood pressure in check.

Just a pinch of hing can easily keep your many health problems at bay.

We mostly use hing to enhance the taste and aroma of our food. But it is not just about the smell; it packs plenty of health benefits too.

Using hing in your daily food drives away indigestion and gastric troubles. It also reduces stomach pain and clears out intestinal worms.

Hing is very good for BP patients. Daily consumption prevents blood clots in blood vessels and keeps your BP normal.

Mix a little hing in milk and drink it to get quick relief from issues like regular cough, whooping cough, and asthma.

Hing helps reduce severe stomach cramps during periods. It smoothly regulates blood circulation in your body.

If you have a severe headache, boil 2 pinches of hing in a glass of water. Drink this lukewarm water twice a day.