MENAFN - GetNews) Ningbo City,Zhejiang,China- November 20, 2026

Speed reducer plays an irreplaceable role in mineral crushing and grinding systems. Crushers bear huge instant impact force during rock breaking, so the matched speed reducer must deliver steady high torque while resisting sudden shock load. Our heavy-duty speed reducer series is designed for large crushing equipment used in mines, stone plants and mineral processing workshops. It effectively reduces motor rotation speed and amplifies torque to drive crushing rotors and grinding assemblies.

This high torque speed reducer for large crushing equipment adopts hardened and ground helical gears, high rigidity cast housing and heavy-duty roller bearings. The gear meshing accuracy is strictly controlled to reduce vibration and tooth surface wear under repeated impact load. Optimized lubrication channel ensures that gears and bearings can get sufficient oil supply even under heavy shock, extending service cycle and lowering failure rate of crushing host machine.

Our speed reducers can be configured as foot-mounted, flange-mounted or shaft-mounted versions to fit different crusher structures. Distributors can choose mainstream ratio models for inventory. A qualified matched speed reducer is the key guarantee to keep crushing stations running safely and efficiently.

About us

Zibo Shuduo Machinery Co., Ltd. stands as a pioneer and professional benchmark enterprise in China's general machinery and power transmission manufacturing industry. With over fifteen years of dedicated development, we have consistently focused on the innovation and application of transmission technology. Integrating scientific research, product development, precision manufacturing, global sales, and comprehensive service, we are committed to providing reliable and efficient power solutions for global industries.