MENAFN - GetNews) Liaocheng City, Shandong Province, China-November 20,2026

Main Applications

Power Transmission & Overhead LinesUsed as auxiliary tension wire, stay wire and support member for overhead power lines. It maintains stable performance under long-term wind, rain and ultraviolet exposure. Continuous working temperature ranges from -196°C to 450°C, suitable for long-time loaded service.

Photovoltaic Power Station ProjectsWidely adopted for PV panel bracing, grounding connection and cable fixing in solar farms. It resists rust without regular painting or anti-rust maintenance, greatly lowering the later operation cost for large photovoltaic bases.

Communication & Telecom EngineeringServes as support strand for optical cables, guy wires for communication towers. Its low relaxation characteristic keeps consistent tension for decades, avoiding frequent adjustment caused by thermal expansion and contraction.

Bridge, Guardrail & Transportation InfrastructureApplied for bridge stay auxiliary cables, highway safety fence reinforcement, traffic sign fixing. 316 grade stainless steel strand is specially recommended for coastal areas with high salt fog.

Grounding & Lightning Protection SystemsA reliable choice for secondary grounding networks in industrial plants and substations. It will not fail easily in humid, acidic or alkaline soil environments.

Marine, Chemical & Special Industrial Scenarios316 / 316L stainless steel stranded wire stands out in coastal, chemical and high-humidity environments, resisting chloride ion corrosion far better than ordinary galvanized steel strand Advantages & Buyer Concerns SolvedMany project purchasers worry about fast rusting, strength decay, short service life and frequent replacement for metal bracing wires. Our stainless steel strand is manufactured with strict twisting process and raw material inspection:



Wide working temperature range: stable from ultra-low temperature up to 450°C continuous service

Excellent rust & corrosion resistance, no need for anti-corrosion coating

High tensile strength, low relaxation, less sag over years

Wear-resistant, weather-proof, long service life

Customizable diameter, length and packaging according to project drawings Available in 304, 316, 316L grades for different budget and environment demands

About Our Company

We are a professional manufacturer focusing on overhead conductors, grounding materials and metal stranded wires for power and new energy industries. Our product portfolio covers ACSR, galvanized steel strand, copper stranded wire, copper-clad steel conductor, stainless steel stranded wire and related power fittings with complete production, testing and inspection workshops, we implement full quality control from raw material incoming inspection to finished product test. We support bulk orders, project customized specifications and third-party quality inspection. We have supplied stable products to engineering contractors, power distributors and new energy investors worldwide keep flexible delivery schedules and professional technical support. Our engineering team can provide parameter selection suggestions according to your local climate, load requirement and budget, helping you pick the proper grade and size of stainless steel stranded wire for your project.