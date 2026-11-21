Recently, representatives from a well-known Italian water treatment group visited Wuxi LongHope Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. for an on-site inspection and in-depth technical exchange, exploring new cooperation opportunities for industrial Wastewater evaporation, crystallization and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) solutions.

Our commercial and technical teams extended a warm welcome to the Italian guests. Accompanied by our team, the delegation toured our facility and learned in detail about the technical routes, manufacturing processes and overseas project track records of our low-temperature heat pump Evaporator s and crystallization systems.

During the discussion, both sides conducted thorough research on core technical topics including high-salinity wastewater working conditions, equipment material selection, automatic control systems and energy consumption optimization. The client focused on local compliance certifications. They also communicated on commercial matters such as Italian local environmental regulations, project delivery, technical documentation and after-sales support, and exchanged views on customized ZLD solutions.

As an equipment manufacturer specializing in industrial wastewater evaporation and crystallization, LongHope Environmental keeps expanding its presence in the European market. With mature technical solutions and strict quality control, we provide reliable water treatment equipment for overseas customers. This visit further consolidates mutual trust and builds a solid bridge for future projects. Going forward, LongHope will continue to deliver energy-efficient environmental solutions and expand its global footprint in green cooperation.

About us

LongHope Environmental is located in Wuxi, which is 50mins car driving from Shanghai. We are committed to R&D and manufacturing heat pump low-temperature evaporation equipment.