What Buyers Can Expect When Purchasing Black Blackout Blinds Wholesale
|Room Type
|Recommended Blackout Blind Type
|Bedrooms
|Sealed-track blackout blinds
|Hotels
|Sealed-track blinds
|Cinemas (Home Theaters)
|Sealed-track blinds
|Offices
|Blackout shades for glare control
Measuring precisely matters just as much as picking the fabric. Standard shades are made a little smaller than the window opening, and The Color House notes this leaves gaps of 5/8′′ to 11/16′′ on each side where light leaks through. Side tracks seal those gaps with light-absorbing channels and fiber brushes. Alluring Window advises an exterior mount a few inches beyond the window size when edge leaks must be eliminated.
Wholesale Pricing for Black Blackout Blinds
How Wholesale Pricing Works
Buying wholesale changes the numbers. Suppliers give a price per unit that drops as your order gets bigger, so the same fabric costs less per blind at 1,000 pieces than at 100.
The tier structure is pretty easy to predict. Dairui's curtain wholesale guide shows orders of 50–200 pieces paying the base list price, 500–1,000 pieces landing about 5–10% below base, 1,000–5,000 pieces reaching about 10–18% below, and 5,000–10,000+ pieces dropping 18–25% or more.
Negotiation is normal in black blackout blinds wholesale sourcing. Buyers should lock the specification first, then negotiate the volume break against that fixed spec. A price that keeps falling with no floor is a warning sign. Below the standard fabric band, savings often come from thinner fabric, looser stitching, or a lighter coating that shows up later as returns.
Evaluating Black Blackout Blinds Wholesale Costs
Compare quotes against known price bands. Dairui reports standard polyester blackout panels at $4.50–14 per panel FOB Ningbo, depending on size, GSM, and heading style. Flame-retardant treatment adds $0.40–0.80 per panel, while inherently FR polyester adds $1.20–2.50.
MOQs and Customization OptionsPlanning Around Minimum Orders
Minimum order amounts are different for each supplier and depend on what is in stock. UNITEC's DP21-2300~2320 blackout fabric shows how flexible a factory-direct program can be. Buyers can order just one roll when the item is in stock, and stock orders ship in 2–3 days.
Customization to Expect
|Customization Option
|What Buyers Can Expect
|Flame-retardant
|Optional FR performance for commercial interiors, hotels, offices, and public buildings.
|Antibacterial
|Functional options alongside anti-UV, easy-clean, and mildew resistance.
|Custom Colors
|Supported, with color adjusted by project requirements.
|Custom Labels
|OEM label service, carton labels, and sample cards for distributors.
Quality and Performance Standards
Checking Fabric and Coating
|Specification
|Value
|Composition
|100% Polyester with Acrylic Coating
|Thickness
|0.51 mm ±10%
|Weight
|327 gsm ±5%
Verifying Light Blockage and Durability
Certification Checklist:
-
SGS: Material composition & UV-blocking efficiency.
Oeko-Tex Standard 100: Free from harmful chemicals.
Intertek: Functional performance under real-world conditions.
ISO 9001: Consistent manufacturing quality management.
Shipping, Compliance, and Warranty
UNITEC ships the DP21-2300~2320 in an inner polybag, with a hard carton tube outside. Stock orders leave in 2–3 days, and bulk production runs take 5–6 weeks.
Summary of Wholesale Success
Buying wholesale really saves money on black blackout blinds wholesale orders. Still, buyers need to watch minimum order amounts, check fabric quality and certifications, confirm shipping terms, and read the warranty coverage closely. A clear specification, a tested sample, and a written guarantee turn a good price into a good purchase.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the smallest order a buyer can place?
UNITEC accepts a one-roll minimum on the DP21-2300~2320 when stock is available. Roll measures 280cm wide and runs 50 meters ±10%.
Can a buyer request a sample before ordering?
Yes. Buyers should always request a physical sample first to check coating evenness, cut edges, and color consistency.
How long does delivery take?
Stock orders ship in 2–3 days. Bulk production runs take 5–6 weeks. The port of loading is Shanghai, China.
What does the warranty cover?
UNITEC backs the DP21-2300~2320 with a 5-year quality guarantee. Confirm in writing whether it covers coating failure, color fade, and delamination.
About us
UNITEC Textile Decoration Co., Ltd is a well-established company specialized in designing, developing and manufacturing fabrics for roller blinds, sunscreen fabrics, zebra blind fabrics, vertical blinds and relative window covering products since 2002. UNITEC has passed the ISO9001: 2008 quality system and Abundant experience in the luxury market of Europe, America and Australia, and our blinds fabrics have been certified by the SGS, INTERTEK, Oeko-tex and so on, So you can rest assured about quality.
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