(MENAFN- GetNews) Shanghai China-November 20, 2026 Buyers of black blackout blinds wholesale can expect lower costs per unit, clear minimum order rules, useful customization choices, and a real need to check quality and warranty terms. Minimum order rules differ by supplier. Custom Made Blinds, for example, offers wholesale discounts from no minimum up to bulk orders. Customization also differs. American Blind Wholesale Outlet lists custom color options and blackout configurations among its choices. Warranty terms deserve equal attention. Some suppliers back products with a limited lifetime warranty, while Lotus Blind lists a 1-year warranty on several faux wood and vinyl lines. A trusted supplier like UNITEC (unitecblinds) makes this process easier by documenting specifications, certifications, and guarantee terms upfront. Blackout Blind Basics and BenefitsWhy Black Blackout Blinds Perform ! Blackout fabric is thicker and woven more tightly than regular blind material, according to Blindster. Many blackout products have a white or reflective coating on the back that bounces light away. This solid layer works like a wall between the sun and the room, so light never gets deep into the space. Privacy comes from the same construction. Phifer explains that blackout fabrics use a solid or laminate layer on one side, and nobody can see through the shade from inside or outside, day or night. That same layer blocks 100% of the sun's rays, which protects furniture and flooring from UV damage. The blackout feature delivers full darkness, privacy, and UV protection in one product. Matching Blinds to Room Use How you use a room should guide your choice. UBlockout recommends sealed-track blackout blinds for bedrooms, hotels, and home theaters. That system uses aluminum channels on both sides, a headbox on top, and a weighted bottom bar to seal every edge, and it earned the National Sleep Foundation's 2024 SleepTech Award for verified 0 lux. Offices benefit from blackout shades that cut screen glare during video calls.

Room Type Recommended Blackout Blind Type Bedrooms Sealed-track blackout blinds Hotels Sealed-track blinds Cinemas (Home Theaters) Sealed-track blinds Offices Blackout shades for glare control

Measuring precisely matters just as much as picking the fabric. Standard shades are made a little smaller than the window opening, and The Color House notes this leaves gaps of 5/8′′ to 11/16′′ on each side where light leaks through. Side tracks seal those gaps with light-absorbing channels and fiber brushes. Alluring Window advises an exterior mount a few inches beyond the window size when edge leaks must be eliminated.

Wholesale Pricing for Black Blackout Blinds

How Wholesale Pricing Works

Buying wholesale changes the numbers. Suppliers give a price per unit that drops as your order gets bigger, so the same fabric costs less per blind at 1,000 pieces than at 100.

The tier structure is pretty easy to predict. Dairui's curtain wholesale guide shows orders of 50–200 pieces paying the base list price, 500–1,000 pieces landing about 5–10% below base, 1,000–5,000 pieces reaching about 10–18% below, and 5,000–10,000+ pieces dropping 18–25% or more.

Negotiation is normal in black blackout blinds wholesale sourcing. Buyers should lock the specification first, then negotiate the volume break against that fixed spec. A price that keeps falling with no floor is a warning sign. Below the standard fabric band, savings often come from thinner fabric, looser stitching, or a lighter coating that shows up later as returns.

Evaluating Black Blackout Blinds Wholesale Costs

Compare quotes against known price bands. Dairui reports standard polyester blackout panels at $4.50–14 per panel FOB Ningbo, depending on size, GSM, and heading style. Flame-retardant treatment adds $0.40–0.80 per panel, while inherently FR polyester adds $1.20–2.50.

MOQs and Customization OptionsPlanning Around Minimum Orders

Minimum order amounts are different for each supplier and depend on what is in stock. UNITEC's DP21-2300~2320 blackout fabric shows how flexible a factory-direct program can be. Buyers can order just one roll when the item is in stock, and stock orders ship in 2–3 days.

Customization to Expect

Customization Option What Buyers Can Expect Flame-retardant Optional FR performance for commercial interiors, hotels, offices, and public buildings. Antibacterial Functional options alongside anti-UV, easy-clean, and mildew resistance. Custom Colors Supported, with color adjusted by project requirements. Custom Labels OEM label service, carton labels, and sample cards for distributors.

Quality and Performance Standards

Checking Fabric and Coating

Specification Value Composition 100% Polyester with Acrylic Coating Thickness 0.51 mm ±10% Weight 327 gsm ±5%

Verifying Light Blockage and Durability

Certification Checklist:



SGS: Material composition & UV-blocking efficiency.

Oeko-Tex Standard 100: Free from harmful chemicals.

Intertek: Functional performance under real-world conditions. ISO 9001: Consistent manufacturing quality management.

Shipping, Compliance, and Warranty

UNITEC ships the DP21-2300~2320 in an inner polybag, with a hard carton tube outside. Stock orders leave in 2–3 days, and bulk production runs take 5–6 weeks.

Summary of Wholesale Success

Buying wholesale really saves money on black blackout blinds wholesale orders. Still, buyers need to watch minimum order amounts, check fabric quality and certifications, confirm shipping terms, and read the warranty coverage closely. A clear specification, a tested sample, and a written guarantee turn a good price into a good purchase.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the smallest order a buyer can place?

UNITEC accepts a one-roll minimum on the DP21-2300~2320 when stock is available. Roll measures 280cm wide and runs 50 meters ±10%.

Can a buyer request a sample before ordering?

Yes. Buyers should always request a physical sample first to check coating evenness, cut edges, and color consistency.

How long does delivery take?

Stock orders ship in 2–3 days. Bulk production runs take 5–6 weeks. The port of loading is Shanghai, China.

What does the warranty cover?

UNITEC backs the DP21-2300~2320 with a 5-year quality guarantee. Confirm in writing whether it covers coating failure, color fade, and delamination.

About us

UNITEC Textile Decoration Co., Ltd is a well-established company specialized in designing, developing and manufacturing fabrics for roller blinds, sunscreen fabrics, zebra blind fabrics, vertical blinds and relative window covering products since 2002. UNITEC has passed the ISO9001: 2008 quality system and Abundant experience in the luxury market of Europe, America and Australia, and our blinds fabrics have been certified by the SGS, INTERTEK, Oeko-tex and so on, So you can rest assured about quality.