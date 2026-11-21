MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) – The weather will be fair in the high mountainous areas and moderate elsewhere. High-altitude clouds will appear, and winds will be moderate southwesterly to northwesterly.

According to a report by the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday and the weather will be pleasant nationwide.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather forecast will remain flat and winds will be southwesterly with moderate speed.

Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are as follows: Amman, 26–11C, northern mountains, 22–11C, Badia regions, 27–14C, plains, 26–13C, the Dead Sea, 30–16C, and the Gulf of Aqaba, 31–18C.

//Petra//AG