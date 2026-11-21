MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)US infrastructure construction company MasTec has agreed to acquire mechanical contractor Murphy Corporation for approximately $1.25 billion in cash, expanding its presence in mission-critical infrastructure markets.

The agreement was announced on November 20. The acquisition is intended to strengthen MasTec's capabilities in mechanical, plumbing and related construction services, particularly in markets where demand for large-scale infrastructure projects is increasing.

Expanding into mechanical infrastructure

Murphy Corporation provides mechanical and plumbing contracting services for commercial, industrial and institutional customers. Its capabilities complement MasTec's existing operations across infrastructure construction and engineering services.

Mechanical contractors play an important role in projects involving complex building systems, including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing and specialised industrial installations.

These services are becoming increasingly relevant as investment grows in data centres, manufacturing facilities, healthcare infrastructure and other large commercial developments.

For MasTec, acquiring Murphy provides an opportunity to participate in a wider range of infrastructure projects rather than relying exclusively on its existing construction segments.

Demand from data centres and industrial facilities

The expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure has created significant demand for new data centres. These facilities require specialised cooling, power distribution, mechanical systems and construction expertise.

The same trend is supporting investment in semiconductor manufacturing, industrial facilities and other projects that require complex mechanical installations.

Companies with established construction and engineering capabilities are increasingly positioned to benefit from this investment cycle.

Murphy's mechanical and plumbing expertise could therefore complement MasTec's existing relationships and project execution capabilities.

Strategic implications for MasTec

The acquisition represents a substantial investment for MasTec and will increase its exposure to mechanical infrastructure services.

The transaction also reflects a broader trend in the US construction industry, where companies are expanding through acquisitions to secure specialised capabilities and participate in higher-value projects.

However, the financial benefits will depend on the successful integration of Murphy's operations, the retention of key personnel and the company's ability to maintain project execution standards.

What comes next

Investors will look for further information about the transaction's financing, expected closing timetable and anticipated contribution to MasTec's financial performance.

The acquisition's longer-term impact will depend on whether Murphy can continue expanding its customer base and whether MasTec can combine the businesses without disrupting ongoing contracts.