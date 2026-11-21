MENAFN - Live Mint) Students at private schools and universities in Dubai are set for a five-day break next month as the UAE marks its 55th Eid Al Etihad-the annual celebration commemorating the federation's founding in 1971.

Announced by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, the holiday for private schools and higher education institutions will run from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4.

Including the weekend, students will have five consecutive days off before classes resume and normal operations resume on Monday, December 7.

Private schools and higher education institutions: Closed from Wednesday, December 2 to Friday, 4 December 2026. Classes and normal operations will resume on Monday, 7 December 2026. Including the weekend, students will get five consecutive days off. Early childhood centres: Closed from Wednesday, December 2 to Thursday, 3 December 2026. Depending on the needs of the families and communities they serve, centres may also remain closed on Friday, December 4. Normal operations will resume on Monday, 7 December 2026.

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Earlier this month, authorities also confirmed the official holiday schedule for working professionals across the emirate and the country:

Federal government employees: The UAE Government Media Office announced a three-day holiday from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4, with official working hours resuming on Monday, December 7-resulting in a five-day break, including the weekend. Dubai government employees: The Dubai Government has also announced a holiday from December 2 to December 4 for its employees. Private sector employees: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has confirmed that private sector employees across the country will receive two paid days off on Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3.

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Observed every year on December 2, Eid Al Etihad commemorates the founding of the UAE in 1971, when six emirates united to form the federation. Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972, completing the union of the seven emirates.

This year's 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations fall during the UAE's Year of Family.

The festivities centre on the families, generations, and communities that have shaped the nation over the past 55 years, celebrating the country as a 'family of families' to reflect the unity shared by both citizens and residents.