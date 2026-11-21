MENAFN - Live Mint) A two-judge Bench of the Supreme, which was hearing the suo motu case related to the proposed relocation of the Central Secretariat Library (CSL) in New Delhi, on Friday declined to continue hearing the matter. The Bench said the case would now be placed before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant for listing before the appropriate Bench, Bar and Bench reported.

The case pertains to the 135-year-old CSL in Shastri Bhawan, which is proposed to be relocated as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan to reportedly two rooms in the Kartavya Bhawan -2 complex. The library, which has been housed at Shastri Bhawan since 1969, currently spreads across four floors. However, its future remains uncertain, with no adequate arrangements having been made for the upkeep of its roughly 8.5 lakh books.

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On Friday, the two-judge Bench comprising Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva said it was recusing itself from the case, citing recent decisions by CJI Surya Kant. The CJI had said that PIL cases pending before Benches that do not have the jurisdiction to hear them would be reassigned in accordance with the court's roster.

The Bench noted that although the CJI's office had been informed that it had taken up the matter, it did not have the roster jurisdiction to hear the subject. Accordingly, the case was referred to the CJI.

Justice Kumar said, "Therefore, let the matter be placed before the CJI for listing before the appropriate bench." The Bench also made an indirect reference to the withdrawal of certain cases from a Bench headed by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah. Justice Kumar added, "Let's follow the procedure. You know what happened recently."

The Bench further said that although the suo motu case concerning the Central Secretariat Library could potentially be assigned to it again, it would not hear the matter until the CJI took a decision on its allocation.

Why was the case transferred to the CJI?

The development comes amid a controversy over the reassignment of cases by CJI Surya Kant. The CJI recently ordered the transfer of certain cases from Benches that did not have the jurisdiction to hear PILs under the Supreme Court's roster.

The move followed concerns over Benches converting individual disputes into wider public interest litigation proceedings. According to Bar and Bench, the CJI has also asked the Supreme Court Registry to identify such cases and ensure that they are assigned to appropriate Benches.

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Under the apex court's roster, PILs are assigned exclusively to Benches headed by the seven senior-most judges. These include CJI Surya Kant and Justices Vikram Nath, BV Nagarathna, MM Sundresh, PS Narasimha, JB Pardiwala and Dipankar Datta.

The CJI's role as the 'master of the roster' gives him the administrative authority to allocate cases and decide which Benches will hear them.

Against this backdrop, the Central Secretariat Library case has also been referred to the CJI, who will decide which Bench is appropriate to hear the matter.

Central Secretariat Library relocation case: What we know

The Bench initiated suo motu proceedings after The Indian Express published a report in October, highlighting concerns over the proposed relocation of the library and the lack of adequate arrangements at the new site.

The library, which comes under the Union Ministry of Culture, was originally set up as the Imperial Secretariat Library in Calcutta in 1891. It was later moved to Delhi and has been located at Shastri Bhawan since 1969. Its collection comprises more than 8.5 lakh volumes, including rare books, government publications, official documents and gazetteers.

As the Shastri Bhawan building is slated for demolition, the Culture Ministry had requested around 5,466 square metres of space for the library in the redeveloped Central Secretariat.

However, the Directorate of Estates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) proposed allotting the library only two rooms, spanning approximately 300 square metres, at Kartavya Bhawan-2.

In February, the Culture Ministry conveyed to MoHUA that the proposed space would not be sufficient to accommodate the entire collection and the library's facilities, making a complete relocation to the allotted premises unfeasible.

Amid concerns about the preservation and future of the books, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter after it was brought to the court's attention by some retired judges.

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During a hearing on November 16, the Centre assured the Supreme Court that the books would not be moved before the next hearing, scheduled for November 20. The Court also expressed concern over the proposed shifting arrangements and said the government needed to show greater respect for the books.

With the matter now referred to CJI Surya Kant, the next step will be to determine which Bench will hear the case and consider the concerns surrounding the library's proposed relocation.