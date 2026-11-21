MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 21 (IANS) The counting of votes for the Rajasthan Panchayat elections was affected by technical issues on Friday, as EVMs from 28 polling booths could not be opened. Consequently, the results for 22 wards of Panchayat Samitis and six wards of Zila Parishads were withheld. The State Election Commission has announced that re-polling at these locations will take place on November 22.

According to the State Election Commission, re-polling will be conducted at one location each in the Bonli, Khandar and Bamanwas Panchayat Samitis of Sawai Madhopur district; two locations each in Rajakhera (Dholpur district) and Balesar (Jodhpur district); and one location each in the Phalodi and Ghantiyali Panchayat Samitis of Phalodi district.

Re-polling will also take place at one location each in Mohangarh (Jaisalmer district) and Keshoraipatan (Bundi district). Similarly, two locations in the Pawta Panchayat Samiti and one in Narayanpur Panchayat Samiti (Kotputli-Behror district) will go to re-polling.

One location each in the Brijnagar and Deeg Panchayat Samitis (Deeg district), Thanagazi and Govindgarh Panchayat Samitis (Alwar district), and Dudu, Chomu and Shahpura Panchayat Samitis (Jaipur district) will also witness re-polling.

Additionally, one location in the Tatarpur Panchayat Samiti of Khairthal-Tijara district has been included. For the Zila Parishad elections, re-polling will be held at three polling stations in Bundi district, one in Kotputli-Behror district and two in Jaipur district.

The results of the Panchayati Raj elections, widely viewed as a semi-final ahead of the next Assembly elections, have indicated a significant shift in Rajasthan's rural political landscape.

The results announced on Friday across 37 districts have provided a major boost to the Opposition Congress. The Congress has expanded its support base and moved ahead of the BJP in the Panchayat Samitis.

It is leading in 27 of the 37 Zila Parishads, while the BJP has secured a majority in around six districts. Other parties and candidates are leading in the remaining four.

In the Panchayat Samitis, the Congress is reportedly in a position to appoint its candidates as Pradhans in approximately 269 Panchayat Samitis, while the BJP's tally stands at around 73.

On Friday, the State Election Commission announced the results for 1,275 wards across 37 Zila Parishads and 7,543 wards across 419 Panchayat Samitis.

A total of 29,177 candidates contested the elections, with 24,863,783 votes cast. As counting continued late into the evening, results for some wards were still awaited.

With the announcement of the results, political activity has intensified, with both major parties focussing on securing the posts of Zila Pramukh and Panchayat Samiti Pradhan.