MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor-politician Ravi Kishan showcased his command over Marathi while interacting with actress Madhuri Dixit on the reality show, Kon Honar Crorepati.

He later took a trip down memory lane and revealed an unusual achievement from his film career of being the only actor to have dubbed Spider-Man in Bhojpuri.

Ravi, who joined Madhuri in the hot seat on the show, spoke to the actress in fluent Marathi as they chatted about films and their experiences in the industry.“I am the only man who has dubbed Spider-Man in Bhojpuri,” Ravi told Madhuri, laughing as he recalled the Bhojpuri version of the character.

The actor revealed that Spider-Man was called“Makad Manav” in the Bhojpuri-dubbed version. He had lent his voice to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in Spider-Man 3, released in 2007.

During his conversation with Madhuri, Ravi also slipped back into his Bhojpuri Spider-Man voice, recreating one of the character's romantic dialogues.“Byaah karke Banaras ke toke kachori khilai,” Ravi says in the Bhojpuri dialogue, before laughing and adding,“Spider-Man bol raha hai!”

On the professional front, Ravi Kishan has had a career spanning Hindi, Bhojpuri and other Indian film industries. Born in Mumbai, he began his acting journey in Hindi cinema and appeared in films including Pitambar, Zakhmi Dil, Army, Tere Naam, Phir Hera Pheri and Welcome to Sajjanpur.

His major breakthrough, however, came with Bhojpuri cinema. His 2003 film Saiyaan Hamar became a major success and helped establish him as one of the biggest stars of the Bhojpuri industry.

His Hindi credits include films such as Luck, Raavan, Tanu Weds Manu, Agent Vinod, Bullet Raja, Mukkabaaz and Batla House. More recently, his performance as Shyam Manohar in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies brought him renewed acclaim.

–IANS

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