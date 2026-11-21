MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) US markets, especially tech stocks, plummeted this week over growing concerns over the returns of artificial intelligence (AI) investments, and it pushed the Nasdaq 100 to its worst weekly performance since the COVID-19 market slump in March 2020.

Investors rushed to government bonds and safe haven currencies amid fears that Wall Street's biggest investment boom in decades is losing steam, analysts said.

The S&P 500 fell 3.7 per cent on Friday for its seventh consecutive daily decline, entering correction territory, while the Nasdaq 100 slumped 5.6 per cent, weighed by sharp declines in semiconductor and AI-linked stocks.

Chipmaker Nvidia plummeted 14 per cent after reports that US regulators were investigating its accounting practices, and newly listed Anthropic PBC dropped 8 per cent, erasing a portion of its debut surge. The selloff also spread to cryptocurrencies, metals and emerging-market assets, lifting market volatility to its highest level since April 2025.

Bitcoin fell 5.1 per cent to $58,333.16, while Ether fell 8 per cent to $1,601.33.

Anthropic shares surged 17 per cent above their initial public offering price of $83 to close at $97.17 on Thursday. The record-setting IPO, however, failed to allay concerns over the profitability of AI-related investments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9 per cent while the MSCI World Index lost 3.4 per cent.

A recent report lauded the resilience of the Indian markets and has pointed out that the country remains the better option to park money especially for investors afraid of AI-related market shocks.

A report from SBI Funds said artificial intelligence capital expenditure is projected to average around 3.6 per cent of US GDP between 2025 and 2032, significantly exceeding the 1.1 per cent recorded during the dotcom cycle in 2000 and 2.2 per cent during the 19th-century railroad boom.

-IANS

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