MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday bid a tearful farewell to his mother, Savitri Devi, in his ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. Remembering her, he said there was no shade, refuge, protection or love greater than that of a mother.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister shared an emotional message in Hindi, saying, "There is no shade like a mother's, no refuge like a mother's. There is no protection like a mother's, no love like a mother's."

CM Yogi became emotional while paying his last respects to his mother. He also shouldered her mortal remains and offered floral tributes by placing a garland on her photograph.

Savitri Devi, 91, passed away on Friday morning at her ancestral home in Panchur. Her demise has triggered a wave of mourning in the village and surrounding areas.

Following her death, the Chief Minister had expressed his grief through a brief message on X, writing, "Maa... Om Shanti."

On Saturday, he reached his ancestral village to attend the final rites of his mother. Her mortal remains will be subsequently taken from Panchur to Haridwar, where the cremation is scheduled to take place at Chandi Ghat.

Several BJP leaders, including senior party functionaries, are expected to attend the funeral to pay their last respects.

On Friday, November 20, Savitri Devi breathed her last at around 11 a.m. at her ancestral residence in Pauri Garhwal district. At the time, Yogi Adityanath was attending a government programme in Lucknow. Despite receiving the news of his mother's demise, he continued with his scheduled engagements, although his grief was visible.

After completing his official commitments, the Chief Minister left for Uttarakhand and reached his ancestral village to pay his last respects to his mother. He is expected to return to Lucknow after the completion of the funeral rituals.

Meanwhile, BJP Uttarakhand President Mahendra Bhatt described Savitri Devi as a remarkable woman who had always guided her children in the right direction.

Speaking about her contribution to her family and the values she instilled in her children, Bhatt said, "Yogi ji has never allowed his family to overshadow his responsibilities as Chief Minister. She has always been concerned about the children in her village. I consider his mother a very remarkable woman who always guided her children in the right direction. It is fortunate to have a mother whose child grows up to become a yogi."