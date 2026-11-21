Praful Patel Warns of Challenging Times Ahead for Indian Football

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Former AIFF president and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel expressed concern over the state of Indian football, warning that the sport faces challenging times despite growing fan interest and passion. Patel served as the president of the All India Football Federation for over 12 years, holding the position from October 20, 2009, to May 18, 2022.

Reflecting on his tenure as the head of Indian football, Patel highlighted the transition from an amateur setup to a professional league structure but said significant work remains to achieve the desired success. He also pointed to the difficulties faced by Indian football over the past four years, noting that players, fans and stakeholders have been affected, while several corporate entities have moved away from the football ecosystem. Patel added that the AIFF has faced considerable challenges during this period, with stakeholders attempting to extend their support to the governing body.

"Indian football is in for very challenging times. While the love and passion for the game have multiplied manifold, the pace of change needs to catch up. I have had the proud privilege of heading Indian football at the national level for many years, guiding its early transition from amateur to professional football as it moved into an internationally organised league structure with a grassroots-to-senior footballing culture. In spite of this, the road ahead remains long and rocky if we are to achieve the success we deserve," Patel wrote in an X post.

"The last four years have been tough on players, fans, and stakeholders. Many corporates have moved away from the football ecosystem. The Federation has had to weather these challenges, and we have all tried to support it through these difficult situations," he added.

As someone who has served as Senior Vice President of the AFC and as the first Indian on the FIFA Council, I know we have been able to bring their focus to India through the men's and women's FIFA U-17 World Cups and various Asian Championships. Both bodies have supported us in various grassroots development and infrastructure programs, including backing for the long-awaited National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata. It is unfortunate that we are no longer given that same level of importance. The general mood in Indian football calls for serious introspection by all stakeholders. Otherwise, we risk playing with the future of young footballers, the fans, and all the stakeholders of India's most popular mass sport. Through collective wisdom, we must provide proper direction and guidance. There is no need to jump to hasty conclusions. We are all here for the love of our beautiful game.