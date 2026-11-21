India-Italy Bilateral Trade Projected to Exceed EUR 50 Billion by 2035

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Bilateral trade between India and Italy could reach and potentially exceed EUR 50 billion by 2035, according to ASSOCHAM. This anticipated expansion rests on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, wider market access, industrial linkages, and business partnerships.

The findings come from a knowledge report titled "India-Italy: A Timeless Bond, A Transformative Partnership," prepared by the ASSOCHAM Global Research & Strategy Centre. The report was presented to Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, during the India-Italy Business Forum on November 18, 2026, by ASSOCHAM Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal and Chief Economist SP Sharma. Both nations already aim for a bilateral trade target of EUR 20 billion by 2029, a goal reaffirmed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy in May 2026. The elevation of bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership during that same month continues to drive cooperation across manufacturing, technology, clean energy, defence, and innovation.

Saurabh Sanyal said that there are significant opportunities for Indian exporters to expand their market share, particularly in automobiles and components, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, electrical machinery, chemicals, textiles and precision instruments. Commercial engagement between the two economies shows steady upward movement. Bilateral merchandise trade rose from USD 8.8 billion in FY 2016-17 to USD 14.4 billion in FY 2025-26. During this period, India's exports to Italy stood at USD 7.8 billion against imports of approximately USD 6.6 billion, leaving India with a positive trade balance of around USD 1.2 billion. Furthermore, while Italy's global imports reached USD 669 billion in 2025, its imports from India hit USD 9.7 billion, pushing India's share in Italy's total imports from around 1.2 per cent in 2019 to 1.5 per cent in 2025.

India and Italy have considerable potential to deepen their economic partnership by combining India's manufacturing scale, skilled workforce and expanding market with Italy's strengths in quality, design, precision engineering and advanced industrial technologies, Sanyal said. The ASSOCHAM report examines ways to move beyond conventional trade toward joint ventures, technology partnerships, and investment-led cooperation. The conclusion of negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement in January 2026 adds momentum to this shift. Phased tariff reductions and improved market access open avenues for Indian manufacturers and service providers while giving them entry to Italian machinery, design, and industrial expertise.

Sanyal mentioned that stronger business connections, technology exchange and investment partnerships can help enterprises in both countries access new markets and strengthen their global competitiveness. Opportunities span traditional sectors like food processing, agricultural technology, fashion, and medical technologies alongside emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, fintech, quantum computing, green hydrogen, and energy storage. Both countries also hold scope to collaborate on critical minerals, maritime infrastructure, logistics, and research and development. Through sustained institutional engagement and industry participation, ASSOCHAM expects these complementary strengths to turn the relationship into a partnership driven by trade, investment, and innovation.