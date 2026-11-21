India Port and Cargo Volumes Surge Amidst Strong External Trade Data

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): India's port and cargo activity could remain supported by strong external trade and rising movement of capital goods, although the sharp divergence between container volumes and cargo tonnage points to higher transhipment activity and inflationary pressures, according to a research report by JM Financial. Aggregate cargo volumes at major and minor ports increased 18.7 per cent year-on-year in October, accelerating from 6.3 per cent growth in September, driven by a sharp rise in coastal cargo and overseas shipments, the brokerage said.

"Core EXIM trade growth in Oct'26 was exceptionally strong at 32.7% YoY, led by a sharp uptick in imports/exports of engineering and electronic goods," the brokerage said in its sector update. Core exports, excluding petroleum products, gold, silver and precious metals, rose 33.5 per cent year-on-year, while core imports increased 32.1 per cent during the month. Capital goods trade was a major contributor, with imports rising 36 per cent and exports increasing 44 per cent year-on-year. The brokerage noted that the growth in core EXIM trade was significantly higher than the 10 per cent increase in aggregate container volumes by tonnage and the 22.5 per cent growth in major port cargo volumes, indicating sharp price inflation, particularly in electronic and engineering goods.

Major ports handled 93.6 million metric tonnes (mmt) of cargo in October, registering 22.5 per cent growth. Coastal cargo volumes reached a record 31.6 mmt, surging 80.8 per cent year-on-year. "Aggregate port volumes (minor and major) rose 18.7% YoY, led by strong 50.9% YoY growth in coastal cargo and 10.1% YoY growth in overseas volumes in Oct'26," the report said. Minor ports handled 68.4 mmt of cargo, up 13.8 per cent, supported by petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) and coal shipments. Container activity also recorded strong growth, with overall container volumes rising 26.8 per cent year-on-year in October. However, container tonnage increased by a comparatively lower 11.8 per cent. The brokerage attributed the divergence to higher transhipment volumes. Coal volumes across major and minor ports increased 15.2 per cent to 37.5 mmt, while aggregate iron ore volumes rose 7.8 per cent to 9.4 mmt, indicating broad-based improvement in cargo movement.