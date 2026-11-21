KTR Slams Youth Congress for Vandalizing Meta Office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 21 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday criticised the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) over its protest at Meta's office in Hyderabad, alleging that the incident had damaged the city's reputation as a business and investment destination.

In a post on X, KTR said Hyderabad had built its reputation as a major business hub over several decades through pro-business policies and had provided employment to millions of families across the country. "Brand Hyderabad feeds millions of families across the country. It was built painstakingly over decades with many pro-business policies," he wrote.

Targeting the Congress over the incident, KTR criticised Youth Congress workers for allegedly vandalising Meta's office and subsequently sharing the incident on social media. "Congress goons thought vandalising Meta's office in Hyderabad was cool. These idiots are even bragging about it," he said. Questioning the Congress government's record in attracting major companies to Telangana, the BRS leader asked whether it had brought any major global brand to Hyderabad during its three years in power. "In three years of your governance in Telangana, did you bring even ONE big brand like Meta to Hyderabad?" he asked.

Addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, KTR further questioned whether such incidents were part of the party's approach towards attracting businesses and investments to India. "@RahulGandhi, is goondaism your way of bringing companies to India?" he wrote. Highlighting Meta's presence in Hyderabad, KTR said the company had its largest campus in India in the city and had chosen Hyderabad because of assurances regarding a safe working environment. "Meta has its largest campus in India here. They chose our city because we promised them a safe working environment," he said. Expressing concern over the incident's impact on the city's business reputation, KTR said the damage extended beyond the physical premises of the company's office. "Yesterday's act didn't just break glass. It broke Brand Hyderabad's trust," he added.

On Friday, Telangana Youth Congress workers led by state president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy entered the premises of Meta's Hyderabad office (in the Gachibowli/Madhapur/Raidurgam corridor) carrying placards and raising slogans against alleged censorship. Videos circulating online showed protesters moving through corridors and near a cafeteria area, and a flowerpot being broken outside the building. Around 20 to 21 protesters were taken into preventive custody by police and released after roughly three hours. Similar demonstrations were reported by Youth Congress units in other cities, including Mumbai, where protesters also burnt a poster of IT and I & B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gurugram. (ANI)