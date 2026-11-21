FBI Investigates Suspected Breach of National Crime Information Centre

Washington DC [US], November 21 (ANI): The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a suspected hack of its National Crime Information Centre (NCIC), a nationwide criminal information database that connects federal, state and local law enforcement agencies across the United States. The suspected intrusion was discovered in recent days, making it the second reported breach involving FBI systems in recent months, according to people familiar with the investigation, CNN reported.

The NCIC database serves as a critical information-sharing platform for law enforcement agencies, providing access to records related to criminal warrants, background checks and other sensitive information. The development comes amid growing concerns over the security of US government institutions and critical infrastructure, following a series of high-profile technological disruptions affecting financial institutions, the National Security Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic control systems.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday (local time) warned cyber criminals targeting American citizens that they would face justice, saying the agency was taking an offensive approach against cyber threats under US President Donald Trump's leadership through 'Operation Winter Shield'. In a post on X, Patel said the operation was aimed at strengthening America's cyber defences and protecting businesses, government systems and critical infrastructure through cooperation with international partners.

“Under President Trump's leadership, this FBI is taking the fight to cyber criminals around the world,” Patel wrote.“Through Operation Winter Shield, we're going on offence against cyber threats, strengthening our nation's defences, and working with our partners to protect American businesses, government systems, and critical infrastructure,” he added.“Our message is simple: If you target the American people, justice will find you,” Patel said.

The latest suspected breach follows a September cyberattack by a group identified as ShinyHunters, which targeted sensitive personal information belonging to FBI employees through a recruitment website. In an earlier incident in 2023, hackers also infiltrated a computer system used by the FBI's New York field office for investigations involving child sexual exploitation, including a system containing images connected to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, CNN reported. (ANI)