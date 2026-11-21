Shiv Sena Criticises NCP Over Tipu Sultan Remarks and Ideological Drift

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey on Friday criticised Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and spokesperson Naseem Siddiqui over his alleged remarks regarding Tipu Sultan, accusing the opposition of ideological drift and disrespect toward revered historical icons.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey condemned Siddiqui's statement, asserting that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar are the country's heroes. Reacting to Siddiqui's purported statement that the party would glorify Tipu Sultan across the country if given the opportunity, Dubey called the comment "highly unfortunate." He argued that India's independent national identity rests on figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Veer Savarkar, and accused Siddiqui's remarks of exposing a deep affinity for Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Escalating his charge, Dubey said, "If it were up to them, they might even rename Hindustan to Pakistan."

Dubey's remarks came after NCP (SP) national spokesperson Naseem Siddiqui praised Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh for garlanding a portrait of Tipu Sultan. The NCP SP spokesperson declared that if it were up to him, he would order the placement of Tipu Sultan portraits across India, adding that his bravery should be taught in all government offices and schools.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Prasad Lad asked if NCP(SCP) chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule support party MLA Rohit Pawar's allegations against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death. Addressing a press conference on November 17, Rohit Pawar alleged that Fadnavis had close ties with VSR Ventures founder VK Singh. He accused the Chief Minister of shielding VK Singh amid a probe into the aircraft crash that led to Ajit Pawar's death.

In an open letter shared on X, Prasad Lad asked NCP(SCP) leadership to clarify its position on Rohit Pawar's remarks. He posted, "Senior leader Hon. Sharadchandra Pawar Saheb, you and MP Smt. Supriyatai Sule should clarify the party's official position on Rohit Pawar's press conference yesterday through a press conference, an official statement, a letter, or social media." "If your party does not agree with the allegations Rohit Pawar made against Maharashtra's popular Chief Minister, Hon. Devendra Fadnavis, you should clearly refute them. Otherwise, you should clearly state that the party supports the position put forward by Rohit Pawar," the BJP leader added. Rohit Pawar has been alleging a "conspiracy" behind Ajit Pawar's death, and he demanded that the investigation into the aircraft crash be handed over from the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (ANI)