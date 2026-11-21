Malappuram: The police have arrested a youth from Karulai in Malappuram in connection with the sexual abuse of a minor girl. The arrested individual is Ajmal Mon (31) from Arakkal. Following a complaint regarding the abuse of the girl, the police conducted an investigation and took the accused into custody. Police stated that Ajmal Mon is already an accused in several cases. He has multiple cases related to sand smuggling against him across Pookkottumpadam and Nilambur police stations. Additionally, he is included in the rowdy sheeter list of the Pookkottumpadam police station, officials noted.

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The police are currently looking into the past criminal record of the accused. The investigation is ongoing to gather more details related to the case. As part of the probe, the girl's statement and other circumstantial evidence will be examined. Police are also investigating if more people are involved in the incident. The arrested Ajmal Mon was produced in court and remanded to custody. The police emphasized that strict measures to prevent crimes against minors will continue, and stern action will be taken in such cases.

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