MENAFN - IANS) Kowloon, Nov 21 (IANS) India's men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty saw their run at the Hong Kong Open 2026 come to an end after suffering a straight-games defeat to Malaysia's eighth-seeded combination of Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun in the semifinals.

The fifth-seeded Indian duo went down 18-21, 19-21 in 40 minutes in an error-strewn display, despite entering the contest with a 4-1 head-to-head record against their Malaysian opponents.

The first game was a battle between the two pairs and they traded points until Malaysians edged ahead 17-12 thanks to several remarkable exchanges. Satwik and Chirag fought their way back and after a few effective defensive strokes from Satwik, they were even at 17-17.

But Man and Tee held firm in the final moments to claim first game 21-18.

Indians began second game brightly and went up 7-3, aiming to force a tiebreak. But a few errors at net by India enabled the Malaysian pair to creep up and draw even.

With the set all square, Man and Tee seized the moment to dominate the game 21-19 and qualify for the final.

Their victory in the quarter-finals read 21-12, 13-21, 21-16 in favour of the Indian duo. They suffered a loss in the second game but returned strongly to win the third and reach the semi-final.

Satwik and Chirag made a flying start, taking 6-3, then 9-6, and 11-7 to the first interval. The pair kicked off the second game on a high and moved further ahead at 15-10, before winning the game 21-12 in just 13 minutes.

The second game was a far closer contest as everything was level at 4-4 before the Indians got a slight advantage at 9-9. Hu and Lin took the game at 13-11 and increased the lead to 15-11 before closing it out 21-13.

Indians rallied back in the third game and had a 11-7 advantage at the breather. They continued to keep the winning run on and zoomed away to 15-9 and 17-10, and though the Chinese pair made a spirited effort to reduce the lead towards the end, Satwik and Chirag held their nerves to bag the game 21-16 and book a semi-final berth.

Meanwhile, the Malaysians will be up against the winners of the other semi-final between Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia and Kang Min-hyuk and Lee Jongmin of Korea in the final.