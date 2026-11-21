Choosing the right production freeze dryer is one of the most important investment decisions for fruit and vegetable processors. Contrary to popular belief, a larger freeze dryer is not always the better choice. The ideal system should match your production capacity, product value, facility conditions, and long-term business goals. An oversized machine can increase energy consumption and idle costs, while an undersized system may limit production and delay business growth.

For companies processing less than 50 kg of fresh materials per day, a pilot-scale freeze dryer is typically sufficient for product development and small-batch production. As daily throughput increases to 50–500 kg, a production freeze dryer or industrial freeze dryer becomes the preferred solution, delivering higher efficiency and lower operating costs per kilogram. Large-scale fruit and vegetable manufacturers processing more than 500 kg per day generally require industrial freeze drying systems with larger shelf areas, higher ice condenser capacity, automated PLC controls, and optimized vacuum performance to support continuous commercial production. These systems are designed to improve product consistency, reduce labor requirements, and maximize production efficiency.

When selecting a fruit and vegetable freeze dryer, manufacturers should evaluate four key factors: daily processing capacity, product value, available budget, and future expansion plans. High-value freeze-dried fruits, premium vegetable snacks, and functional food ingredients often prioritize product quality and process stability, while large-scale agricultural processors focus on production efficiency, energy consumption, and return on investment (ROI). Instead of purchasing the largest machine available, selecting a properly sized industrial freeze dryer ensures lower lifecycle costs, higher equipment utilization, and greater flexibility as production demands grow. Modern production freeze dryers also support recipe management, process data recording, and automated operation, helping food manufacturers achieve consistent quality while meeting commercial production requirements.

About Us

BOTH INSTRUMENT & INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT (SHANGHAI) CO.,LTD. established in 2007 and located in Shanghai, China. The company is a technical innovation enterprise integrating Research & Development, Design, and Manufacturing of top quality Lab Instruments, Pilot Apparatus and Commercial Production Line for pharmaceutical, chemical bio-pharmaceuticals, polymer materials development field.