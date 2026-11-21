The Sichuan Provincial Department of Science and Technology recently announced the fourth batch of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with scientific and technological capabilities for 2026, with Brain Health Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. successfully included. This official recognition serves as a strong endorsement by the authorities of the company's innovation and R&D prowess, its development of an integrated industry-academia-research ecosystem, and its achievements in industrializing its technologies. It also marks a significant milestone for the company as it advances further within the sector of multispectral photodynamic therapy and photomedicine-based health solutions.

Since its inception, Brain Health Spectrum has remained committed to its mission: "Bringing the benefits of light-based health to everyone." The company focuses on the R&D of multispectral photodynamic technologies, the intelligent manufacturing of wellness products, and brain health management services. By continuously exploring the intersection of photonics and human health, the company aims to build a new health industry ecosystem driven by the core triad of supercomputing, artificial intelligence, and optical technology.

Talent is the cornerstone of scientific and technological innovation. Brain Health Spectrum has assembled a core research team of 108 professionals-90% of whom hold a master's degree or higher-drawing from top-tier global expertise in fields such as photomedicine, hair follicle research, artificial intelligence, clinical medicine, and health big data. The team includes high-caliber talent, such as "Changjiang Scholars," leading laser experts, and renowned cell biologists, providing a robust foundation for ongoing technological breakthroughs.

Leveraging the immense computing power of the National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, the company has partnered with prestigious institutions-including the Beijing Institute of Technology, the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, West China Hospital of Sichuan University, and Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine-to co-create an innovation platform for photomedicine and health. This platform is structured around a "one database, four centers" framework: a large-scale, multi-dimensional hair follicle database; an AI training center for photomedicine; a center for verifying the biological effects of photons; a center for photomedicine standards and the translation of research outcomes; and an R&D and application center for hair follicle cell regeneration. Together, these components form an integrated industry-academia-research hub that bridges the entire spectrum from fundamental frontier research to practical industrial application.

Through dedicated technological R&D, the company continues to deliver high-impact, substantial results. The company has independently mastered several key core technologies, including multispectral photodynamic therapy, an AI-driven large-scale model for hair follicles, and single-crystal CSP (Chip-Scale Package) full-spectrum biomimetic optical chips. Notably, its 680nm red-light technology for hair follicle cell regeneration ranks at the forefront globally. The company maintains an ever-expanding database containing information on over a million hair follicles. Its proprietary AI model can generate personalized hair follicle health reports in just 30 seconds, accurately identifying types of hair loss and tailoring light-therapy protocols to the specific growth cycles of an individual's hair follicles. Furthermore, the company's self-developed biomimetic optical chips allow for precise control over light duration, intensity, and frequency, enabling spectral signals to resonate in sync with human cells. With over 100 patents-covering inventions and utility models-as well as numerous software copyrights, the company has established a robust and comprehensive intellectual property moat.

By translating cutting-edge technology into practical applications, the company has created a diverse portfolio of accessible light-based wellness products. Its offerings include the "Guangduoduo" (Light-Plus) wellness cap (classified as a Class II medical device), an AI-powered spectral care cap (with multi-zone customization), an AI hair follicle analyzer, red-light therapeutic gear, spectral silicone facial masks, and intelligent photodynamic wellness vests. These products address a wide range of health needs, from hair growth and anti-hair loss to joint care, fatigue relief, and skin rejuvenation. Many of these products have secured Class II medical device registration certificates and hold certifications for quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety management systems, as well as an "AAA" integrity rating. They are safe, compliant, and suitable for both daily home use and professional wellness facilities.

Rooted in Chengdu with a global vision, the company has established a "two bases, dual platform" global operational structure, with R&D and manufacturing hubs in Shenzhen and Ziyang working in synergy. Its series of red-light wellness products are exported to over 40 countries, earning widespread recognition from users both at home and abroad. Simultaneously, the company has initiated a 2 billion RMB "Photomedicine Industry Fund," which spans the entire industrial chain-from fundamental research and technological breakthroughs to product commercialization and the establishment of industry standards-thereby empowering the high-quality, internationalized development of China's photomedicine sector.

Honors mark a new beginning; steadfast action leads toward the future. Being recognized as a "Sichuan Province Technology-Based Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise" serves not only as an acknowledgment of past achievements but also as a springboard for a new chapter of growth. Moving forward, Naoquankang Spectrum will continue to deepen its focus on the field of photomedicine. By fully unleashing the innovative potential that arises from the convergence of supercomputing, artificial intelligence, and biomimetic optical chips, the company will refine its safe and efficient light-based health solutions. Staying true to its founding mission-"light-based health for all"-Naoquankang Spectrum aims to use the power of light to illuminate a new vision for the broader health industry.

About Us

GuangDuoDuo is a leading domestic enterprise specializing in the R&D of multispectral photodynamic technology, the manufacturing of multispectral wellness products, and the operation of brain health management services.