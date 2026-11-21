MENAFN - GetNews) Xiamen City, Fujian Province, China-November 20, 2026

Requesting a quotation for custom rubber seals involves more than asking for a unit price. To evaluate a project properly, a manufacturer needs enough information about the part, its application, quality requirements, and purchasing quantities.

For OEM buyers, distributors, and industrial procurement teams, a well-prepared request for quotation (RFQ) can reduce unnecessary clarification and help suppliers assess the requirements more efficiently. Use the checklist below before contacting a custom rubber seal manufacturer.

1. Prepare a Technical Drawing or Sample

A 2D engineering drawing or 3D CAD file is the preferred starting point for a custom rubber seal inquiry. It helps communicate the component's geometry and required dimensions.

If a complete drawing is not available, provide a dimensioned sketch, clear photographs, or a physical sample if possible. Photographs alone may not show all the dimensions and tolerances needed to assess manufacturing feasibility or prepare a reliable quotation.

When available, include the drawing revision and identify any critical dimensions.

2. Specify Dimensions and Tolerances

Include the dimensions relevant to the seal's design and installation. Depending on the component, these may include inside diameter, outside diameter, cross-section, thickness, profile, and other drawing-defined measurements.

State the required tolerances where they are specified. If a dimension or tolerance has not yet been determined, identify it as pending confirmation instead of assuming a value.

3. Describe the Material Requirements

Material selection should reflect the actual application. If your engineering team has already specified a rubber compound or material family, include that information in the RFQ.

Common rubber materials used in sealing applications include NBR, EPDM, FKM, silicone, and other compounds. The appropriate choice depends on the service environment and the requirements of the component.

Where relevant, describe the media in contact with the seal, temperature conditions, exposure to weather or chemicals, and any material compliance requirements. Do not assume that one rubber material is suitable for every application.

4. Explain the Operating Conditions

Help the manufacturer understand how the seal will be used. Relevant information may include:



The intended application and equipment type

The media or fluids the seal will contact

Operating temperature and pressure requirements, if applicable

Static or dynamic sealing conditions

Exposure to chemicals, outdoor weather, or other environmental factors Any documented service-life or performance requirements

Provide confirmed requirements wherever possible. If some operating conditions are unknown, state that they are still under evaluation.

5. State the Order Quantity and Purchasing Forecast

Include the estimated quantity for the initial order and, if known, the expected annual demand or repeat-order frequency.

Also identify whether the inquiry concerns prototype samples, a trial order, a production order, or ongoing supply. These details help the supplier understand the purchasing stage and evaluate the request in context.

If your expected volume is not yet confirmed, provide an estimated range and label it as provisional.

6. Define Inspection and Quality Requirements

Tell the manufacturer what quality documentation and inspection requirements apply to your project. Depending on the application, these may include dimensional inspection, material documentation, visual inspection criteria, traceability, or other customer-specific requirements.

If a particular industry standard, customer specification, or certification is mandatory, identify the exact requirement. Confirm that the supplier and the proposed product can meet it before treating compliance as established.

7. Confirm Packaging and Delivery Requirements

Include the destination country or delivery location, requested packaging method, labeling requirements, and preferred delivery schedule if known.

If you have a preferred shipping arrangement or trade term, state it in the inquiry. The final quotation should clarify the agreed scope of supply, shipping arrangements, and any applicable additional costs.

8. RFQ Checklist for Custom Rubber Seals

Before submitting your inquiry, check whether you have prepared the following information:



Technical drawing, CAD file, sketch, or sample information

Required dimensions and specified tolerances

Rubber material or compound requirements, if known

Application and operating environment

Initial order quantity and estimated future demand

Inspection, quality, and compliance requirements

Packaging and delivery destination Target delivery schedule and other purchasing requirements

You do not need to have every detail finalized before starting a discussion. Clearly identify the information that is available and the points that still require engineering confirmation.

What If You Do Not Have a Complete Technical Drawing?

You can still contact a manufacturer to discuss the project. Share the information currently available, such as photographs, a physical sample, a preliminary sketch, the intended application, and any known dimensions.

The manufacturer can then review the available information and explain what additional details are needed before assessing feasibility and preparing a quotation. The final quote may depend on confirming the design, material, tolerances, quantity, and other relevant requirements.

Frequently Asked QuestionsCan I request a quotation using only a product photograph?

A photograph can help explain the product, but it may not provide sufficient dimensional and technical information for a reliable quotation. A drawing, measured sketch, or sample can help clarify the requirements.

Do I need to specify the rubber material before contacting a supplier?

Not always. If the material has not been selected, explain the application and operating conditions so the supplier can identify what additional information is needed. Final material selection should be confirmed against the actual requirements.

Should I include both the initial order quantity and annual demand?

Yes, when available. The initial quantity and estimated future demand provide useful purchasing context. If the figures are provisional, clearly label them as estimates.

When can a manufacturer provide a quotation?

A quotation can be prepared after the supplier has enough information to evaluate the component and the scope of supply. If key details are missing, further clarification may be necessary first.

About us

Moken was founded in 2017, is located in XiamenTong'an District, coversanarea of more than 6000square meters, We have 100 employees and produce 700 million rubber seals annually. We have a variety of advanced automated machines, including 5 liquid nitrogen freezing edge trimming machines, 5 automatic feeding machines, and 8 CCD machines. It is a professional rubber production enterprise integrating R&D, production and sales of rubber products.