MENAFN - GetNews) Ningbo City,Zhejiang,China - November 20, 2026

Hard-toothed reduction gear box, also widely called gear reducer, is one of the most widely adopted heavy transmission units in modern bulk material industries. Compared with soft-tooth reducer products, the gear teeth of hard-toothed gear box go through carburizing quenching and precision grinding treatment. High surface hardness greatly improves wear resistance, anti-pitting performance and overload capacity, making it suitable for long-term heavy continuous operation.

This hardened gear reducer heavy hard-toothed reduction gear box for bulk material plant is commonly applied on large belt conveyors, bucket elevators, screw conveyors and auxiliary drives of screening equipment in mines, cement plants and port bulk yards. It features compact structure, high transmission efficiency and stable low-noise operation. The rigid cast box body can bear large external force from connected equipment, and the sealed structure prevents dust from invading the gear chamber.

Our factory manufactures full range of hard-toothed gear reducers with multiple transmission ratios and installation types. We provide technical parameter support for distributors and end users to select proper model according to power, speed and working condition. Many bulk material plant managers prefer hard-toothed gear reducers because of their long maintenance cycle and stable performance. Whether for new project supporting or old equipment replacement, this gear reducer series is a trustworthy power transmission solution for heavy bulk industrial systems.

About us

Zibo Shuduo Machinery Co., Ltd. stands as a pioneer and professional benchmark enterprise in China's general machinery and power transmission manufacturing industry. With over fifteen years of dedicated development, we have consistently focused on the innovation and application of transmission technology. Integrating scientific research, product development, precision manufacturing, global sales, and comprehensive service, we are committed to providing reliable and efficient power solutions for global industries.