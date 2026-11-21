MENAFN - GetNews) Ningbo City,Zhejiang,China- November 20, 2026

Hard-toothed reduction gear box is a core heavy transmission unit widely used in mineral crushing, grinding and screening production lines. Zibo Shuduo Machinery develops and manufactures high-strength hard-toothed gear boxes designed for the harsh working conditions of mines, quarries and mineral processing plants. Compared with ordinary soft-tooth surface reducers, hard-toothed reduction gear box adopts gear tooth surface hardening and precision grinding process, which significantly improves tooth surface hardness, wear resistance and anti-pitting ability. It can withstand long-term heavy load and frequent impact load generated during ore crushing and grinding, making it more suitable for heavy mining reduction gear box for grinding lines.

This high load transmission gear box for mineral crushing is commonly installed under crushers, mills, vibrating screens and large belt conveyors in mineral processing systems. It converts high-speed motor power into low-speed and high-torque output, ensuring stable operation of the whole production line. Our gear box housing is made of high-strength cast iron or alloy steel, with good rigidity and strong resistance to deformation. The gear sets are precisely machined and heat-treated to achieve reliable meshing performance and long service life. We also optimize lubrication and sealing design to prevent mineral dust from entering the gear chamber, which effectively reduces maintenance workload.

Zibo Shuduo Machinery supports both standard supply and customized hard-toothed reduction gear box solutions. We can adjust transmission ratio, output torque, installation structure and connection size according to customers' equipment drawings and field working conditions. For mining equipment OEMs, our gear box can be used as a matched transmission part for new crushing and grinding machines. For mine operators, it is also suitable for old equipment upgrading and spare parts replacement. We provide technical parameter guidance, installation recommendations and after-sales support for global mining machinery buyers. With stable quality and reasonable delivery time, our hard-toothed reduction gear box has been applied in many mineral crushing and grinding projects at home and abroad.

About us

Zibo Shuduo Machinery Co., Ltd. stands as a pioneer and professional benchmark enterprise in China's general machinery and power transmission manufacturing industry. With over fifteen years of dedicated development, we have consistently focused on the innovation and application of transmission technology. Integrating scientific research, product development, precision manufacturing, global sales, and comprehensive service, we are committed to providing reliable and efficient power solutions for global industries.