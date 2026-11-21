Rain Expected Across Ukraine Today, Temperatures Up To 14°C
“Cloudy with sunny intervals. Light rain during the day, with no significant precipitation expected in the southern and eastern regions,” the statement said.
Winds will be predominantly westerly at 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in the Carpathian Mountains and eastern regions.Read also: Russian strikes on energy infrastructure cause power outages in five regions
Temperatures will range from 9°C to 14°C, while western and northern regions will see temperatures of 2°C to 7°C above zero. In the Carpathians, temperatures will be around 0°C.
Cloudy skies with occasional clear spells are expected in Kyiv and the surrounding region, with light rain during the day. Westerly winds will reach 7–12 m/s.
Temperatures will be 5–7°C in the capital and 2–7°C in the Kyiv region.
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