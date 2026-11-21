MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported this on Facebook.

“Cloudy with sunny intervals. Light rain during the day, with no significant precipitation expected in the southern and eastern regions,” the statement said.

Winds will be predominantly westerly at 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in the Carpathian Mountains and eastern regions.

Russian strikes on energy infrastructure cause power outages in five regions

Temperatures will range from 9°C to 14°C, while western and northern regions will see temperatures of 2°C to 7°C above zero. In the Carpathians, temperatures will be around 0°C.

Cloudy skies with occasional clear spells are expected in Kyiv and the surrounding region, with light rain during the day. Westerly winds will reach 7–12 m/s.

Temperatures will be 5–7°C in the capital and 2–7°C in the Kyiv region.