MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky made the remarks in an interview with CNN following a massive Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

Commenting on Trump's remarks during his meeting with the Kremlin leader in China, when the US president called Putin "my friend," Zelensky said:

Zelensky said that referring to Putin as a friend or someone within one's circle could make the Russian leader feel less pressure and less accountable for his actions. He added that such remarks might even give Putin the impression that he had the green light to continue his aggression.

He acknowledged that President Trump was free to refer to Putin as he wished, but stressed that Ukraine considered the Russian leader both an enemy and a murderer. Zelensky added that he believed most people around the world shared this view because Putin continued to kill civilians every day.

The Ukrainian president emphasized that he was referring not to military casualties on the battlefield, where trained and mobilized soldiers were engaged in combat, but to the deliberate killing of civilians.

Zelensky stated that Russia had failed in two offensive operations and had achieved no significant success on the battlefield that year. He argued that, as a result, Russian forces had resorted to deliberately targeting civilians and launching large-scale attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, including bridges, railway stations, schools and churches.

According to Zelensky, Putin's ultimate objective was the complete destruction of Ukraine.

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Nevertheless, Zelensky maintained that the United States was probably the strongest mediator Ukraine could have, as he did not believe Putin would be willing to listen to anyone else.

He added that Putin is willing to listen to the United States and China, but Kyiv sees no willingness on Beijing's part to participate in the peace process. Washington, meanwhile, has significant leverage over the Russian leader.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine is prepared to make difficult compromises to achieve a ceasefire, but Putin continues to impose increasingly new demands on Kyiv.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Trump once again boasted about his "fantastic relationship" with Putin and explained why he calls him a friend.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine