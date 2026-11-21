MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported the incident on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy launched another strike with a jet-powered Shahed drone against an industrial facility. There is a fire," Vilkul wrote.

Emergency services have begun dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

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As Ukrinform previously reported, the number of people injured in the attack on Kryvyi Rih rose to 42. A child and a young woman were killed.

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