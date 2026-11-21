Russia Launches Another Attack On Kryvyi Rih, Fire Breaks Out At Industrial Facility
"The enemy launched another strike with a jet-powered Shahed drone against an industrial facility. There is a fire," Vilkul wrote.
Emergency services have begun dealing with the aftermath of the attack.Read also: Russia launches massive attack on DTEK TPP, forcing it to halt generation
As Ukrinform previously reported, the number of people injured in the attack on Kryvyi Rih rose to 42. A child and a young woman were killed.
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