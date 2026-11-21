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On November 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam adopted the“Joint Statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” in Hanoi.

A ceremony to exchange documents signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam was subsequently held in the presence of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Vietnam To Lam.

Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Kamaladdin Heydarov and Minister of Public Security of Vietnam Luong Tam Quang exchanged the“Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Fire and Rescue Services between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Public Security of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.”

Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev and Deputy Head of the Office of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Hoang Anh exchanged the“Memorandum of Understanding between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.”

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Founder and Chairman of ROX Group Tran Anh Tuan exchanged the “Implementation Agreement between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and ROX Group on the Assessment, Development and Implementation of a Solar Power Plant Project and a Wind Power Plant Project in the Republic of Azerbaijan.”