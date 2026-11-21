MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) With the deadline for completing the Pongal free dhotis and sarees production programme approaching, weavers' organisations in Tamil Nadu have sought additional time from the state government, citing difficulties in meeting the schedule and concerns over the allocation of orders to automatic looms.

The Tamil Nadu Weavers Associations Federation has approached Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, requesting that the December 15 deadline be extended to January-end or the second week of February.

The federation maintained that the production schedule was unrealistic considering the volume of garments ordered and the additional time required for manufacturing the newly designed sarees.

The organisation has also called for government intervention to protect employment opportunities in the traditional weaving sector. It wants production under the scheme to remain exclusively with handloom, pedal loom and powerloom units, rather than being transferred to automated manufacturing facilities.

The government's Pongal programme involves the manufacture of 1.77 crore sarees incorporating gold and silver-coloured copper zari, along with 1.77 crore bleached dhotis.

The garments are intended for distribution to eligible beneficiaries as part of the annual festival welfare initiative.

Production of dhotis commenced in September, while saree manufacturing began in October following the completion of yarn procurement.

However, the federation maintained that the available production period was inadequate, particularly because of the changes introduced in the designs.

According to the federation, more than 15,000 powerlooms are engaged in manufacturing the garments, and completing the entire order would require at least six months.

It estimated that only 60 to 70 per cent of the production could be completed before Pongal under the existing schedule, raising concerns about the timely execution of the scheme.

The federation pointed out that the programme had provided sustained employment to workers operating more than 15,000 powerlooms for over six months last year.

A similar arrangement this year would help safeguard livelihoods and provide greater financial stability to weaving families.

Referring to an additional government order issued on November 2 for the production of another 10 lakh dhotis and sarees, the federation expressed apprehension over reports that automatic looms could be engaged to fulfil the additional requirement.

The federation warned that assigning orders to automatic looms could adversely affect thousands of workers dependent on conventional weaving units.

It stressed that the welfare programme should continue to serve its dual purpose of providing garments to beneficiaries and generating employment in the textile industry.

Seeking an early decision, the federation appealed to the Chief Minister to revise the deadline and ensure equitable distribution of production orders among traditional weaving units, allowing workers sufficient time to complete the government's requirements.