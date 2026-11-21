MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on Saturday, with BJP leaders extending a warm welcome to him, describing his arrival as a moment of immense joy, pride and honour for the people of the state.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will visit the Nitish Setu in Vaishali district and inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stones for several development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore.

Bihar BJP President, Sanjay Saraogi welcomed the Prime Minister in a post on social media platform 'X'.

"Heartfelt welcome and greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sacred land of Bihar. Your arrival will provide fresh energy to the resolve for Bihar's development, prosperity and bright future," he wrote.

Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also welcomed the Prime Minister, highlighting the historical and cultural significance of Vaishali.

In his post on 'X', Sinha wrote, "The sacred land of Vaishali, the birthplace of knowledge, pride, culture and democracy, is set to witness a historic moment today. This is the same blessed land that conveyed to the world the message of the glorious tradition of democracy. The arrival of Prime Minister Modi on this historic land is a matter of immense joy, pride and honour for all of us in Bihar."

He further wrote, "On behalf of the soil of Bihar, its culture and crores of people of the state, I extend my heartfelt welcome and greetings to you. May the resolve for a developed Bihar and a developed India become even stronger from the land of Vaishali."

The Bihar BJP also welcomed the Prime Minister and urged people to participate in the event.

In a post on X, the party said, "Heartfelt welcome and greetings to Prime Minister Modi on the sacred land of Bihar. Today, November 21, various development projects will be inaugurated, foundation stones will be laid and projects will be launched by the Prime Minister at the Jandaha-Rajapakar Industrial Area (Jaffarpatti). Let us reach there in large numbers and become witnesses to this historic occasion."

The JD(U) also welcomed the Prime Minister, describing the Nitish Setu as an important link connecting the development of North Bihar and South Bihar.

In its post, the party said, "On the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of the historic 'Nitish Setu', which connects the development of North Bihar and South Bihar, a heartfelt welcome and warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the land of Bihar."

According to the scheduled programme, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Nitish Setu in Vaishali district at around 1.15 p.m. He will subsequently attend a public event at around 2 p.m., where he will inaugurate and dedicate various development projects to the nation, lay foundation stones for new projects and address the gathering.

The projects cover several key sectors, including road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare and transport. They are aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving public services across the state.