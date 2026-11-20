MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Congress, posing four questions to the party, including whether it would apologise for the "1962 war humiliation" and why it kept India a "poor nation".

In a post on X, Union Minister Rijiju listed four questions for the Congress and called on the party to respond to them.

"My village was occupied by China in 1962. Will Congress apologise for the 1962 humiliation?" he asked, referring to the India-China war.

Union Minister Rijiju questioned, "Congress kept India a poor nation. Why?"

He also sought an explanation from the Opposition party over why India was described as the "land of snake charmers".

"Why was India's economy insulted as Hindu rate of growth?" the Union Minister asked.

Union Minister Rijiju's remarks came after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China on Thursday.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, LoP Gandhi had said that India would have been represented at the high-level meeting if the Congress were in power.

"If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table," LoP Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

Union Minister Rijiju also criticised LoP Gandhi while speaking to reporters on Friday, saying that the Congress leader should refrain from making statements against India, whether within the country or during his visits abroad.

The Union Minister accused LoP Gandhi of "colluding with foreign-based anti-India forces" and spreading what he termed "falsehoods" about India's democracy and the state of its economy.

"It is also possible that anti-India forces abroad and across the world keep provoking him (Rahul Gandhi). He has himself developed an anti-India mindset, focussing on how to undermine India, its civilisation, traditions, democracy and the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi has already opened a front against these institutions," Rijiju alleged.