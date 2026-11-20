BJP MP Questions Sonia Gandhi's Role In Early Maruti History Setup

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Levelling a series of allegations against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday questioned the Congress leader's ownership, shareholding, and appointment in Maruti-related entities. In a post on X, Dubey referred to the company's formation and its alleged links with the then Congress government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He described Sonia Gandhi as the "real owner of Maruti" and raised questions about her alleged position in the company despite being a foreign national.

कांग्रेस का काला अध्याय, चैप्टर - 250 250. क्या आपको पता है कि विदेशी नागरिक होने के बावजूद सोनिया गांधी जी मारुति की मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर और 50 प्रतिशत की हिस्सेदार थीं? 21 नवंबर 1970 संजय गांधी जी ने सोनिया गांधी जी के मारुति टेक्निकल सर्विस प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के साथ समझौता किया ।मारुति कम्पनी की असली मालकिन सोनिया गांधी जी थी।मारुति कम्पनी 1970 में बनी, कार बनाने का पत्र भारत सरकार को 1968 में ही मिला ।1969 में प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी जी ने अपने बहू यानि सोनिया गांधी जी के नेतृत्व वाली कम्पनी को कैबिनेट से कार बनाने का आदेश जारी कर दिया? अप्रैल 3 1972 को भारत सरकार के खर्च पर संजय गांधी जी कम्पनी के लिए दुनिया घुमने गए? सोनिया गॉंधी जी इस कंपनी की प्रबंध निदेशक और 50 प्रतिशत की मालिक कैसे बनी? भारत सरकार के नियमों के अनुसार कोई भी विदेशी नागरिक भारतीय कंपनी में निदेशक नहीं बन सकता था? 1970 में वह निदेशक कैसे बनी? उनके कम्पनियों को लोन देने के लिए ही बैंकों का राष्ट्रीयकरण हुआ? हरियाणा सरकार के नियमों के अनुसार उस वक़्त ज़मीनों का आवंटन विदेशी के नाम नहीं हो सकता था,सोनिया गांधी जी को 1970 में ज़मीन आवंटित हुआ? प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय में प्राइवेट कंपनी का दफ्तर कैसे खोला गया? प्रधानमंत्री के निजी सचिव धवन साहब इसके डायरेक्टर कैसे बने? प्रधानमंत्री के सीधे आदेश पर बिना कम्पनी बने सभी राज्य सरकारों ने मारुति को बसों का बॉडी बनाने के लिए अग्रिम भुगतान किया? सीमेंट,स्टील और कोयले सीधे बिना भुगतान के सरकारी कंपनियों ने मारुति को कैसे दिया? काश सोनिया जी अपनी किताब में बिना अपने पैसे के निवेश के बड़ी कम्पनी कैसे बनी, प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी जी ने मुँह दिखाई में उनको मारुति कम्पनी कैसे दिया के बारे में बतातीं #CongressDarkHistory - Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) November 21, 2026

Referring to November 21, 1970, Dubey claimed that Sanjay Gandhi had entered into an agreement with Maruti Technical Services Private Limited, allegedly associated with Sonia Gandhi. He also questioned how the company received government authorisation to manufacture cars in 1968, despite being established in 1970. "Did you know that despite being a foreign national, Sonia Gandhi was the Managing Director and 50 per cent shareholder of Maruti? On November 21, 1970, Sanjay Gandhi entered into an agreement with Sonia Gandhi's Maruti Technical Services Private Limited. Sonia Gandhi was the real owner of Maruti. The Maruti company was established in 1970, but it had already received a letter from the Government of India in 1968 authorising it to manufacture cars," Dubey wrote.

The BJP MP further questioned how Sonia Gandhi allegedly became a director of the company in 1970, claiming that the rules of the Government of India did not permit foreign nationals to become directors of Indian companies. He also raised questions about the nationalisation of banks and alleged that it was intended to facilitate loans to companies associated with Sonia Gandhi. "In 1969, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi issued a Cabinet order allowing her daughter-in-law, Sonia Gandhi's company, to manufacture cars? On April 3, 1972, Sanjay Gandhi travelled around the world at the Government of India's expense for the company? How did Sonia Gandhi become this company's Managing Director and 50 per cent owner? Under the Government of India's rules, no foreign national could become a director of an Indian company? How did she become a director in 1970? Wasn't the nationalisation of banks done solely to provide loans to her companies? Under Haryana government rules at the time, land could not be allotted in a foreign national's name, yet Sonia Gandhi was allotted land in 1970?", he wrote.

"How was a private company's office opened in the Prime Minister's Office? How did the Prime Minister's private secretary, Mr Dhawan, become its director? On the Prime Minister's direct orders, before the company even existed, did all state governments make advance payments to Maruti to build bus bodies? How did government companies supply cement, steel, and coal directly to Maruti without payment?" he continued.

Concluding his post, Dubey said Sonia Gandhi should explain in her book how the company was established without her own investment and alleged that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had handed over the Maruti company to her as a favour. "If only Sonia ji would explain in her book how she built a large company without investing her own money, and how Prime Minister Indira Gandhi handed her the Maruti company as a favor," he wrote.

The remarks come amid a political controversy surrounding Sonia Gandhi's recently released memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', which was published on November 10. The book has triggered a political exchange between the BJP and Congress, with the ruling party accusing Gandhi of attempting to whitewash controversial chapters of her family's political history, including the 1975 Emergency and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. (ANI)