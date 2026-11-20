

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest bought about 706,000 Anthropic shares across all six of its active ETFs on Friday.

On Thursday and Friday, ARK sold shares of the 3iQ Solana and Ethereum staking funds. ARK Invest also sold Bullish and Robinhood shares on Friday.

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest seems to be cooling toward crypto-linked investments as it focuses more on artificial intelligence (AI). The investment firm has sold shares of Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) staking exchange-traded funds (ETFs) this week while trimming other crypto-related stocks and building up a sizable stake in Anthropic (ANT) ahead of the AI company's stock market debut.

ARK bought about 706,000 shares of Anthropic, according to the company's daily trade disclosures. The largest buy was in the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which added 412,022 shares.

In terms of paring stocks, ARK sold off 425,000 shares of the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (ETHQ. U) and 150,000 shares of the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (SOLQ. U) on Friday. Both trades were split between ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

Also sold from ARKW were 63,361 shares of Bullish (BLSH), a crypto exchange operator, and from ARKK, 23,877 shares of Robinhood Markets (HOOD).

Wood Stands By Anthropic

Anthropic's stock opened at $111.50, or about 34% above the IPO price of $83, and rose to a listing-day high of about $115. Wood said the drop hasn't changed her view. "We've owned Anthropic since early 2023," she said, adding that "our confidence here has not been shaken at all." She also called it "our best-performing equity by far in ARKVX, our venture fund."

In Ark's weekly commentary, Wood wrote,“Anthropic generated third-quarter revenue of $17 billion, more than 12 times higher than in the same quarter last year, thanks to growing adoption of its Claude models and agentic AI products.”

ANT stock was down over 1% in overnight trading, after closing nearly 9% lower on Friday. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around ANT remained in the 'extremely bullish' zone, while chatter around it stayed 'extremely high' over the past day.

The rotation came as Bitcoin (BTC) dipped to its lowest price level since July on Friday.

On Stocktwits, Solana, Ethereum and Bitcoin were some of the top trending tickers among cryptocurrencies at the time of writing. Solana's price was down over 9% and Ethereum's price dipped over 10% over the past 24 hours. Retail sentiment around Solana and Ethereum both were in the 'bullish' zone.

Not Their First Rodeo

ARK's investments acquired around 935,000 Anthropic shares in those same six funds over two consecutive days. That means about 1.64 million shares have traded for ARK across Thursday and Friday.

Before that, ARK Invest sold 350,000 shares of the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF and 300,000 shares of the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF on Monday.

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