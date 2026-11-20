Saif Ali Khan has officially joined hands with Gowardhan Ghee as its brand ambassador, turning an unexpected television moment into a full-fledged brand association. Parag Milk Foods, the company behind Gowardhan, has brought the actor on board for its upcoming advertising campaigns.

The association is particularly interesting because Gowardhan Ghee has traditionally relied on its product quality and consumer trust rather than celebrity endorsements. This marks the brand's first association with a celebrity ambassador.

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Saif will feature in the brand's promotional campaigns across different platforms. The collaboration also reflects how a spontaneous interaction on television can evolve into a successful marketing opportunity when audiences embrace it.

How Saif Ali Khan's KBC Reaction Started The Ghee Conversation

The story dates back to September 2026, when Saif Ali Khan appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 alongside Akshay Kumar. The two actors were on the show to promote their upcoming film Haiwaan.

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan announced that answering the tenth question correctly would earn the contestants a two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee.

While the announcement itself was part of the show's prize offerings, Saif's enthusiastic reaction stole the spotlight. The actor appeared visibly delighted and exclaimed, "This is it, this is why I came."

His excitement left Akshay Kumar laughing and soon became a viral moment across social media. Fans began sharing memes and joking that Saif was more interested in the ghee than anything else on the show.

The conversation continued during Saif's subsequent television appearances, including The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he humorously pointed out that he was yet to receive the promised supply.

From Social Media Memes To A Full-Fledged Brand Partnership

What began as a lighthearted television moment gradually turned into a major talking point for Gowardhan Ghee. When Saif made his Instagram debut in October 2026, fans flooded his comment section with questions about the promised two-year supply.

The brand also joined the conversation, using the growing online attention to create engaging social media content with the actor. One of the collaborative videos featured Saif asking followers to stop bringing up the ghee, only for the camera to reveal a room filled with Gowardhan Ghee packs.

The amusing promotional video received considerable attention online, further strengthening the association between the actor and the brand.

Saif has also expressed happiness about the collaboration, acknowledging that his much-discussed enthusiasm for ghee unexpectedly brought him together with Gowardhan.