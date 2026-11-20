

Schiff pointed to gold's performance during the 2008 financial crisis, when the precious metal fell roughly 30% before bottoming in October that year.

He noted that stocks continued to tumble for months, with the S & P 500 eventually falling nearly 60% from its peak before bottoming in March 2009. Schiff added that gold subsequently staged a massive recovery, rising 166% from its 2008 bottom to its 2011 peak and nearly doubling its previous 2008 high.

Gold's sharp retreat from its record highs may not be a reason for investors to panic, but rather a warning sign of a broader financial crisis ahead, according to economist and longtime gold bull Peter Schiff.

Drawing parallels with the 2008 financial crisis, Schiff argued in posts on X that gold could be repeating a familiar pattern in which the precious metal bottoms before stocks, potentially setting the stage for another major rally as equities continue to slide.

Schiff Sees A 2008 Repeat As Gold Falls Ahead Of Stocks

Schiff pointed to gold's performance during the 2008 financial crisis, when the precious metal fell roughly 30% before bottoming in October that year. He noted that stocks continued to tumble for months, with the S & P 500 eventually falling nearly 60% from its peak before bottoming in March 2009.

The economist added that gold subsequently staged a massive recovery, rising 166% from its 2008 bottom to its 2011 peak and nearly doubling its previous 2008 high, while stocks remained well below their pre-crisis levels.

Schiff believes a similar pattern could be unfolding again, only with a potentially more severe financial crisis ahead.

"Just like in 2008, gold is again falling first, but stocks will ultimately fall much further," Schiff said.

He added that stocks could continue falling even after gold reverses higher, with the precious metal potentially reaching fresh record highs while equities remain significantly below their previous peaks.

Spot gold prices fell 2.41% to $3,538 per ounce on Friday.

Schiff Says Debt And Inflation Could Fuel Gold's Next Rally

Gold has fallen roughly $200 over the past two days and more than $2,000 from its 2026 record high, but Schiff believes the retreat could offer investors an opportunity rather than signal the end of the rally. Gold prices hit a high of $5,595 on Jan. 29, 2026.

He argued that gold's earlier surge was driven by concerns over rising federal debt and inflation, prompting central banks to reduce their exposure to the dollar and turn toward gold.

Schiff believes those forces are likely to intensify rather than fade, potentially setting the stage for another powerful move higher in gold.

"The reason gold hit that record was that rising federal debt & inflation caused central banks to flee the dollar in favor of gold," Schiff said.

"Debt & inflation will soon soar higher than ever," he added, urging investors to take advantage of gold's latest decline.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, gained 1.11%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 1.53%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) surged 0.94%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S & P 500 ETF was in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

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