A father's sweet gesture for his daughter has caught the internet's attention after he approached IndiGo Airlines with a special request. Yash Piplani wanted to make his daughter Avika's first-ever flight a memorable experience by getting her a First Flight Certificate.

Avika was scheduled to travel with IndiGo on November 20, 2026. Hoping to preserve the milestone as a special childhood memory, Yash reached out to the airline on X (formerly Twitter), asking how he could obtain the certificate.

His request soon attracted attention, with many parents understanding the sentiment behind wanting to document such little milestones in their children's lives.

IndiGo Suggests Printing Certificate From Internet And Getting It Signed

Responding to Yash's request, IndiGo clarified that it does not officially issue First Flight Certificates. However, the airline explained that its team could arrange a special experience, which it described as a 'Wow moment', if passengers requested it at least 48 hours before departure.

The airline also suggested an alternative. According to its response, Yash could download a certificate template from the internet, print it and request the pilot or cabin crew to sign it during the journey.

However, the airline added that getting the certificate signed would depend on operational feasibility on the day of travel.

While the suggestion offered a possible solution, the response quickly became a talking point on social media, with users finding the arrangement rather amusing.

Internet Reacts To IndiGo's Response, 'Flight Khud Uda Le'

IndiGo's suggestion triggered a wave of humorous reactions, with social media users poking fun at the idea of passengers having to arrange almost everything themselves.

One particularly amusing reaction questioned whether passengers would eventually be expected to operate the aircraft themselves, with the remark, "Flight bhi passenger khud uda le?" The comment roughly translates to asking whether passengers should fly the aircraft themselves, too.

While some users criticised the airline's customer service response, others shared their own experiences of arranging first-flight certificates for their children.

One parent mentioned receiving a disappointing response when requesting a similar keepsake for their daughter. Meanwhile, other users suggested that parents could carry their own printed certificates and politely approach the cabin crew for assistance.