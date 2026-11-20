Vajirao & Reddy IAS Institute Announces New Batch For UPSC CSE Preparation For 2027-28
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vajirao & Reddy Institute has announced a new Complete Course Programme for aspirants preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2027–28. The programme is designed to provide comprehensive preparation for the examination. The new batch will commence on 25 November 2026. Interested aspirants can complete their registration by 24 November 2026 to join the upcoming batch.
Key Dates for Batch Commencement and Registration
The new batch for UPSC Civil Services Examination preparation will commence on 25 November 2026. Aspirants who wish to join the programme can complete their registration by 24 November 2026.
Important Announcement
Batch Commencement: 25 November October 2026
Last Date for Registration: 24 November 2026
Online and Offline course
Complete course batch for college students
Areas Covered in the Programme
The programme covers important areas of UPSC Civil Services Examination preparation, including:
GS Pre-cum-Mains: The programme covers General Studies preparation for both Prelims and Mains.
Optional Subjects: Aspirants can prepare for their chosen UPSC optional subject.
Essay: The programme includes preparation and practice for the UPSC Essay paper.
Current Affairs: Regular current affairs preparation helps aspirants connect important developments with the
UPSC syllabus.
Pre-Mains Test Series: The test series provides practice for Prelims and Mains-oriented preparation and helps aspirants assess their progress.
Facilities for Aspirants
Personalised counselling
Dedicated mentorship
Expert guidance
One-on-one interaction
Recorded lecture Access
Daily current affairs
E-Library Access
Mock interview practice
Hostels & PG support
About Vajirao & Reddy IAS Institute
Vajirao and Reddy Institute is one of the best IAS coaching institutes in Delhi, providing UPSC Civil Services Examination preparation through online and offline classroom programmes. The institute offers courses designed to support aspirants at different stages of their UPSC preparation. The institute provides classroom courses, weekend courses, live online classes, correspondence courses, UPSC test series, and UPSC-IAS interview guidance programmes, complete and foundation courses for the college students. These programmes allow aspirants to choose a learning format according to their preparation needs.
How to Reach Vajirao & Reddy IAS Institute
Vajirao & Reddy IAS Institute is located at Shakti Nagar, New Delhi near Delhi University (North Campus) and nearby locations of Mukherjee Nagar and GTB Nagar Metro Station.
You can reach the Shakti Nagar centre easily by a short auto-rickshaw or e-rickshaw ride from GTB Nagar Metro Station. Visit Vajirao & Reddy IAS Institute: Shakti Nagar Centre: 19/1A, Shakti Nagar, Nangia Park, New Delhi - 110007 (Near GTB Nagar & Vishwavidyalaya Metro; close to Mukherjee Nagar)
Key Dates for Batch Commencement and Registration
The new batch for UPSC Civil Services Examination preparation will commence on 25 November 2026. Aspirants who wish to join the programme can complete their registration by 24 November 2026.
Important Announcement
Batch Commencement: 25 November October 2026
Last Date for Registration: 24 November 2026
Online and Offline course
Complete course batch for college students
Areas Covered in the Programme
The programme covers important areas of UPSC Civil Services Examination preparation, including:
GS Pre-cum-Mains: The programme covers General Studies preparation for both Prelims and Mains.
Optional Subjects: Aspirants can prepare for their chosen UPSC optional subject.
Essay: The programme includes preparation and practice for the UPSC Essay paper.
Current Affairs: Regular current affairs preparation helps aspirants connect important developments with the
UPSC syllabus.
Pre-Mains Test Series: The test series provides practice for Prelims and Mains-oriented preparation and helps aspirants assess their progress.
Facilities for Aspirants
Personalised counselling
Dedicated mentorship
Expert guidance
One-on-one interaction
Recorded lecture Access
Daily current affairs
E-Library Access
Mock interview practice
Hostels & PG support
About Vajirao & Reddy IAS Institute
Vajirao and Reddy Institute is one of the best IAS coaching institutes in Delhi, providing UPSC Civil Services Examination preparation through online and offline classroom programmes. The institute offers courses designed to support aspirants at different stages of their UPSC preparation. The institute provides classroom courses, weekend courses, live online classes, correspondence courses, UPSC test series, and UPSC-IAS interview guidance programmes, complete and foundation courses for the college students. These programmes allow aspirants to choose a learning format according to their preparation needs.
How to Reach Vajirao & Reddy IAS Institute
Vajirao & Reddy IAS Institute is located at Shakti Nagar, New Delhi near Delhi University (North Campus) and nearby locations of Mukherjee Nagar and GTB Nagar Metro Station.
You can reach the Shakti Nagar centre easily by a short auto-rickshaw or e-rickshaw ride from GTB Nagar Metro Station. Visit Vajirao & Reddy IAS Institute: Shakti Nagar Centre: 19/1A, Shakti Nagar, Nangia Park, New Delhi - 110007 (Near GTB Nagar & Vishwavidyalaya Metro; close to Mukherjee Nagar)
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