In the lighting industry closely related to people's work and life, the industry has also been actively exploring research and development. LED emergency lights are used for sudden power outages. So what are the advantages of LED emergency lights? What are the precautions? Let me briefly introduce LED emergency lights below.

The advantages of LED emergency lights 1. The average lifespan is up to 100000 hours, which can achieve long-term maintenance free.3. Adopting a wide voltage design of 110-260V (high voltage model) and 20-40 (low voltage model).4. Using anti glare lampshade to make the light softer, non glare, and not cause eye fatigue for operators, improving work efficiency;5. Good electromagnetic compatibility will not cause pollution to the power supply.6. The shell is made of lightweight alloy material, which is wear-resistant, corrosion-resistant, waterproof and dustproof.7. The transparent parts are made of imported bulletproof adhesive material, with high light transmittance and good impact resistance, which can enable the lamps to work normally in various harsh environments.8. The emergency power supply adopts polymer lithium batteries, which are safe, efficient, and have a long service life.9. Humanized design: able to automatically or manually switch emergency functions.

Classification of LED emergency lights One type can be used as a normal working lighting, while also having emergency functions;Another type is simply used as emergency lighting, which is usually turned off types of emergency lighting can be activated immediately when the main power is cut off, and can also be controlled through external switches

LED emergency light precautions 1. During transportation, the lamps shall be installed in the cartons provided, and foam shall be added for shock absorption.2. When installing lighting fixtures, they should be safely grounded nearby.3. When in use, there is a certain temperature rise on the surface of the lamp, which is a normal phenomenon; The center temperature of the transparent part is high and should not be touched.4. When maintaining lighting fixtures, the power must be disconnected first.

LED emergency light – safety warning 1. Before replacing the light source and disassembling the lamp, the power must be cut off;2. It is strictly prohibited to turn on the lighting fixtures with electricity.3. When checking the circuit or changing the light source, clean white gloves should be worn.4. Non professionals are not allowed to install or disassemble lighting fixtures at will.

About Us

Fujian Juhua Opto Technologies Co., Ltd. is a specializes in LED manufacturer which collection of development, production, sales into one. We have technical personnel and professional sales team with over 15 years of industry experience.