MENAFN - GetNews) Strategic collaboration unites compassionate outreach, youth engagement and community-building solutions to support people experiencing homelessness across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, USA - Nov. 20, 2026 - Two mission-driven North Texas organizations are joining forces to bring essential resources, dignity and hope to over 500 individuals experiencing homelessness throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

You Can Be You and SheBuilds Futures have announced a strategic community collaboration supporting an ambitious outreach initiative designed to serve people across five DFW communities:

. Fort Worth

. Arlington and Mansfield

. North Dallas

. West Dallas

. Downtown and South Dallas

The collaboration brings together You Can Be You's commitment to helping people heal, grow and overcome the effects of trauma and hardship with SheBuilds Futures' nationally recognized work equipping girls and young women with hands-on experience in architecture, construction, technology, engineering and the skilled trades.

Together, the organizations are demonstrating what can happen when compassion, service, education and community action come together around one shared belief:

Every person deserves to be seen, supported and given an opportunity to build a stronger future.

TWO MISSIONS UNITED BY A COMMON PURPOSE

You Can Be You launched the DFW outreach initiative to provide immediate support to people experiencing homelessness while building connections that can lead to resources, relationships and long-term stability.

Through the support of volunteers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, faith-based groups and community partners, the initiative is delivering essential care items delivered over 500 care packages and food directly to people in need.

As part of the collaboration, the contribution included water, sandwiches and backpacks filled with hand sanitizer, feminine-hygiene products and a variety of snack items. Recognizing that many individuals experiencing homelessness rely on companion animals for comfort, protection and emotional support, the organizations also provided dog food for their pets.

The collaboration with SheBuilds Futures adds another important dimension to the initiative: creating meaningful opportunities for girls, families, mentors and industry partners to participate in community-centered service while gaining a deeper understanding of housing insecurity and the power of purposeful building.

"This collaboration represents the heart of what You Can Be You stands for," said Dr. Jennifer Marcus, President and CEO of You Can Be You. "We want people experiencing homelessness to know that they are seen, they matter and they have not been forgotten. By joining forces with SheBuilds Futures, we can bring more volunteers, resources, skills and community awareness to this mission while showing young people that they have the power to create meaningful change."

FROM BUILDING SKILLS TO BUILDING COMMUNITIES

SheBuilds Futures is known for introducing girls to future pathways in STEAAM-Science, Technology, Engineering, Architecture, Arts and Math-along with construction and the skilled trades.

Through mentorship, hands-on education and real-world building projects, the organization prepares girls and young women to pursue careers in industries where women remain significantly underrepresented.

Its community-centered work includes the globally recognized Playhouse Project, through which students design and build playhouses that are donated to women's and children's shelters and community centers.

SheBuilds Futures is also developing its Micro Villa Initiative, an innovative effort focused on designing and building sustainable housing solutions for unhoused single mothers and their families.

"Building strong girls for bold futures also means teaching our students that their skills can be used to strengthen communities," said Kelly Flowers, Founder and CEO of SheBuilds Futures. "This partnership allows girls to see that architecture, construction, engineering and design are not simply careers-they are powerful tools that can help restore dignity, create stability and improve lives. We are proud to stand with You Can Be You in serving our unhoused neighbors across DFW."

MORE THAN A DISTRIBUTION EVENT

The partnership is designed to create impact beyond a single day or donation drive.

In addition to collecting and distributing essential supplies, the organizations hope to:

. Increase public awareness about homelessness throughout North Texas

. Engage young people in meaningful community service

. Mobilize businesses and corporate partners to contribute resources

. Create volunteer opportunities for families and community groups

. Encourage skilled-trade and construction professionals to participate

. Build relationships with organizations already serving unhoused populations

. Explore innovative, sustainable approaches to transitional and affordable housing

. Connect individuals and families with resources that support healing, growth and long-term stability

The organizations believe that meaningful change begins when immediate needs are met with compassion-and continues when communities work together to create sustainable pathways forward.

FIVE COMMUNITIES. ONE SHARED RESPONSIBILITY.

Homelessness is not confined to one neighborhood or city. It affects individuals, families, veterans, young adults and people from many different backgrounds throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

By focusing on five service areas, You Can Be You and SheBuilds Futures hope to inspire a broader regional response and encourage residents, businesses and community leaders to become active participants in the solution.

This collaboration sends a unified message to people experiencing hardship:

You are seen. You matter. You have not been forgotten.

HELP US REACH MORE OF DFW

You Can Be You and SheBuilds Futures are inviting businesses, volunteers, nonprofit organizations, faith-based groups, construction and skilled-trade professionals, community leaders, sponsors and media partners to support the initiative.

Opportunities to participate include:

. Volunteering during outreach activities

. Donating essential care items

. Organizing a company or community supply drive

. Providing food, water, pet supplies or seasonal necessities

. Becoming a financial or in-kind sponsor

. Offering professional skills, equipment or transportation

. Helping connect individuals with community resources

. Sharing the initiative through media and social platforms

Volunteer Registration:

Learn More About You Can Be You:

Learn More About SheBuilds Futures:

ABOUT YOU CAN BE YOU

You Can Be You is a Dallas-based nonprofit organization dedicated to creating communities where individuals feel seen, supported and empowered to heal, grow and become who they are meant to be. Through community outreach, education, advocacy, mentorship and access to meaningful resources, the organization works to help individuals overcome trauma, hardship and difficult life circumstances while creating opportunities for connection, hope and lasting change.

Website:

Instagram: @youcanbeyounp

ABOUT SHEBUILDS FUTURES

SheBuilds Futures is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based nonprofit organization dedicated to building strong girls for bold futures. Through hands-on STEAAM education, mentorship, architecture, construction, engineering, technology and skilled-trade experiences, the organization equips girls and young women with the confidence, knowledge and real-world skills needed to become future architects, builders, innovators and community leaders.

Website:

MEDIA AND PARTNERSHIP INQUIRIES

You Can Be You

Dr. Jennifer Marcus

Email:...

Phone: 469-750-6027

Website:

SheBuilds Futures

Kelly Flowers, Founder and CEO

Email:...

Phone: 214-310-0544

Website: