MENAFN - GetNews) Featuring adjustable-tension TMR joysticks, dual-mode triggers, six programmable buttons and a 3-in-1 magnetic charging receiver, the controller offers customizable control across multiple gaming platforms-PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

NEW YORK, NY - Nov. 20, 2026 - EasySMX, a gaming peripherals brand, announces EasySMX X20 Pro multi-platform wireless gaming controller, featuring an innovative 3-in-1 magnetic charging receiver that combines wireless connectivity, magnetic charging and controller storage in one compact accessory. The X20 Pro also introduces adjustable-tension TMR joysticks, dual-mode triggers, six programmable buttons and an integrated smart display, bringing a range of customizable control options to PC, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS gaming.

3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Receiver: A More Convenient Charging Setup

A standout feature of the X20 Pro is its innovative 3-in-1 magnetic charging receiver, which combines a 2.4GHz wireless receiver, magnetic charging functionality and a stand in one accessory. Designed as a more portable alternative to bulky charging docks, the receiver allows players to attach the controller magnetically for convenient charging while keeping the wireless receiver within easy reach. An included foldable stand provides additional support for stable controller placement, making the setup practical for both desktop use and storage. The receiver can also be extended via cable and positioned closer to the PC for a more stable wireless connection.

Adjustable-Tension TMR Joysticks: Control That Matches Your Playstyle

The X20 Pro features adjustable-tension TMR joystick, allowing players to fine-tune stick resistance from 30gf to 90gf. Lighter tension supports quick movements and rapid aiming adjustments, while firmer resistance offers greater physical feedback for more controlled directional input. Using tunneling magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, the joysticks detect movement through changes in magnetic resistance rather than conventional contact-based sensing, supporting precise and consistent input detection.

Integrated Smart Display: Settings at Your Fingertips

The X20 Pro features an integrated smart display that gives players direct access to supported controller settings, battery information and connection modes. Players can make key adjustments directly on the controller without repeatedly switching to external software, making customization more accessible during everyday gaming.

Customizable Controls for Different Gaming Styles

For additional control flexibility, the X20 Pro features six programmable buttons, including two mini shoulder buttons, two rear buttons and two removable rear buttons. These additional inputs allow players to map frequently used commands and execute in-game actions without relying solely on the standard controls. The controller also features clicky mechanical ABXY buttons for distinct tactile feedback and responsive input.

Dual-Mode Triggers for Versatile Input

The X20 Pro incorporates dual-mode triggers that combine Hall Effect analog input with micro-switch activation. Players can switch between smooth, progressive trigger travel for games such as racing titles and short, responsive activation for FPS and other fast-paced games. This design accommodates different gameplay requirements, from precise control over acceleration and braking to quick trigger actions.

The controller also features a four-motor vibration system with dedicated instant-brake circuitry, providing tactile feedback across different gaming scenarios.

Tri-Mode Connectivity Across Multiple Platforms

The EasySMX X20 Pro supports 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth and wired USB-C connectivity, making it compatible with Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS devices. Available connection methods and functions may vary depending on the connected platform, giving players flexibility across different gaming setups.

Availability and Pricing

The EasySMX X20 Pro wireless multi-platform gaming controller is available through the official EasySMX website at an MSRP of $79.99.

For additional product specifications, compatibility information and purchasing details, visit the official EasySMX X20 Pro product page: Official EasySMX X20 Pro Product Page.

About EasySMX

EasySMX is a gaming technology and peripherals brand with over a decade of industry experience. Committed to innovation and product quality, the company has earned multiple Amazon Best Seller distinctions and serves gaming enthusiasts worldwide. With its own R&D Center, Manufacturing Center, and Consumer Research Center, EasySMX continues to advance gaming technologies and develop products that meet evolving consumer needs.

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