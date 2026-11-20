MENAFN - GetNews) Fire safety maintenance is receiving renewed attention in 2026 as building owners review systems, records, and compliance responsibilities across NSW.

Sydney, NSW - Nov. 20, 2026 - Building owners across New South Wales are being urged to review the condition, servicing, and documentation of their fire safety systems following the introduction of mandatory maintenance requirements in 2026.

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From 13 February 2026, new and existing Class 1b and Class 2 to Class 9 buildings in NSW must have applicable essential fire safety measures inspected and tested in accordance with AS 1851-2012, unless a relevant performance solution applies. The requirements place responsibility on building owners, including strata committees and owners corporations, to ensure covered systems are routinely maintained.

Peter Kordabadi, Director of Majestic Fire Protection, said, "Fire safety systems can remain largely unnoticed during everyday building operations, but their performance becomes critical during an emergency. Owners should know which measures appear on their Fire Safety Schedule, when those systems were last serviced, what defects have been identified, and whether maintenance records are complete. A proactive approach to fire protection services can help identify issues before they affect the reliability of a building's safety systems," Kordabadi said.

Building Commission NSW says owners must retain records required by AS 1851-2012 for at least seven years and make them available for inspection. Applicable systems must also be maintained by competent people, while critical defects that render a system inoperable should be addressed as soon as possible. Non-compliance can attract penalties of up to $33,000 for individuals and $66,000 for corporations.

The reforms also sit alongside existing Annual Fire Safety Statement (AFSS) obligations. Building owners must continue to have measures listed on their Fire Safety Schedule assessed within the required period and submit an AFSS to their local council and Fire and Rescue NSW. Owners preparing an Annual Fire Safety Statement should therefore ensure routine servicing and documentation remain current throughout the year rather than waiting until certification is due.

"Compliance should not be treated as a once-a-year exercise," Kordabadi said. "Fire alarms, extinguishers, hydrants, sprinklers, doors, pumps, and other systems may require different inspection and maintenance intervals. Building owners need a clear servicing program and reliable records so they can understand the condition of their systems throughout the year."

Majestic Fire Protection has more than 25 years of industry experience and provides installation, inspection, testing, repair, maintenance, and certification services for residential and commercial properties across Sydney and NSW.

With the 2026 requirements now in effect, building owners are encouraged to review existing maintenance schedules, outstanding defects, service records, and the condition of their fire safety equipment before problems emerge.

Property owners, strata managers, and facility managers can contact Majestic Fire Protection to arrange an inspection or discuss ongoing fire safety maintenance requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the new NSW fire safety maintenance requirements begin?

The AS 1851-2012 maintenance requirements took effect on 13 February 2026 for applicable NSW buildings.

Which buildings are affected?

The requirements apply to new and existing Class 1b and Class 2 to Class 9 buildings across NSW.

How long must fire safety maintenance records be retained?

Building owners must retain the records prescribed by AS 1851-2012 for at least seven years.

Does AS 1851-2012 replace the Annual Fire Safety Statement?

No. Routine servicing under AS 1851-2012 and the AFSS process are separate obligations that work alongside each other.

Who is responsible for maintaining essential fire safety measures?

The building owner is ultimately responsible for ensuring applicable essential fire safety measures are properly maintained.

About Company:

Majestic Fire Protection provides fire safety installation, inspection, maintenance, testing, and compliance services for commercial and residential properties across Sydney and NSW. Visit