Product Overview

Garden maintenance often involves a variety of cutting tasks, from trimming unwanted branches to preparing small pieces of wood. Having the right cutting tool can make these jobs more manageable and efficient.

The VERTAK DC 20V 6"+8" Chain Saw (GT209064) combines cordless convenience, brushless motor technology, and interchangeable guide bars in one compact cutting solution.

Featuring both 6-inch and 8-inch guide bars, this battery-powered chainsaw allows users to select a suitable configuration for different gardening applications. Its cordless design eliminates the need for extension cords, making it a practical choice for home gardens, orchards, and general outdoor maintenance.

For importers, distributors, wholesalers, and garden tool brands, this versatile chainsaw offers an attractive addition to cordless garden power tool collections.

Key Features and Benefits1. Brushless Motor for Reliable Cutting Performance

At the heart of the DC 20V 6"+8" Chain Saw is a brushless motor designed to deliver consistent performance for everyday cutting tasks.

With a specified motor speed of 20,000 RPM and a no-load speed of 4,500–5,000 RPM, the chainsaw provides the operating performance needed for suitable pruning and light wood-cutting applications.

Compared with traditional brushed motor designs, brushless technology reduces mechanical brush wear and supports efficient power delivery.

Key advantages:



Brushless motor technology for reduced brush maintenance

Designed for regular garden pruning and maintenance Cordless operation without power cables

2. Interchangeable 6-Inch and 8-Inch Guide Bars

Different cutting situations require different tools. This chainsaw offers greater flexibility through its two guide bar sizes.

The 6-inch guide bar provides a compact configuration for smaller branches, controlled pruning, and cutting in relatively confined areas.

The 8-inch guide bar offers an alternative configuration for tasks where a longer guide bar is useful.

Both guide bar sizes are included in the specified product configuration, along with corresponding chains.

The manufacturer's specified maximum cutting length is 140 mm. Users should always follow the product's operating limits rather than assuming that the guide bar length represents the maximum cutting diameter.

3. Cordless Battery Power for Outdoor Mobility

Working around trees, flower beds, and garden pathways can be inconvenient when power cords are involved.

The VERTAK Cordless Chainsaw provides freedom of movement, allowing users to carry the tool between suitable cutting locations without relying on a nearby electrical outlet.

The product specification lists two battery configurations: 2 × 1.3Ah or 2 × 2.0Ah, depending on the selected version.

A charging indicator on the battery helps users monitor battery status during operation and charging.

This cordless configuration makes the chainsaw suitable for gardens, residential yards, and outdoor properties.

4. Integrated Oil Tank for Chain Maintenance

Proper chain lubrication is essential for maintaining cutting performance and reducing unnecessary wear.

The DC 20V 6"+8" Chain Saw features an integrated oil tank to support chain lubrication.

Users should follow the operating manual for the appropriate chain oil, lubrication procedure, and routine maintenance requirements.

This practical feature supports everyday upkeep and helps users maintain the cutting components over time.

5. Practical Accessories for Everyday Use



The specified product configuration includes several useful accessories:

One 6-inch guide bar and matching chain

One 8-inch guide bar and matching chain

A pair of gloves

A file for maintenance Protective goggles

These accessories support common cutting preparation and maintenance needs.

Users should also follow all chainsaw safety instructions and wear appropriate protective equipment, including suitable eye, hearing, hand, leg, and foot protection.

Ideal Applications for the DC 20V 6"+8" Chain SawGarden and Backyard Pruning

The compact chainsaw is suitable for cutting branches within its rated capacity, helping homeowners maintain trees and tidy their outdoor spaces.

Orchard Maintenance

For suitable small-branch cutting tasks, the cordless design allows users to move between trees without managing long electrical cables.

Small Wood-Cutting Projects

The chainsaw can assist with preparing manageable pieces of wood for appropriate outdoor projects, provided the material remains within the manufacturer's cutting specifications.

Seasonal Yard Cleanup

After routine pruning or seasonal garden maintenance, users can cut suitable branches into more manageable pieces for collection and disposal.

Why Choose VERTAK for Your Cordless Chainsaw Product Range?

For garden tool importers, distributors, wholesalers, and private-label brands, product versatility is an important purchasing consideration.

The VERTAK DC 20V 6"+8" Chain Saw offers several advantages for developing a competitive product assortment:

Versatile positioning: Two guide bar sizes provide different cutting configurations within one product offering.

Modern motor technology: The brushless motor supports positioning within cordless power tool ranges.

Practical product configuration: Battery options and included accessories provide flexibility for different market requirements.

Broad market applications: The chainsaw addresses common garden maintenance needs among residential and light-duty outdoor users.

For businesses expanding their cordless garden tool portfolio, GT209064 provides a practical option for serving customers seeking compact battery-powered cutting equipment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)Q1: What are the main features of the DC 20V 6"+8" Chain Saw?

The GT209064 features a brushless motor, interchangeable 6-inch and 8-inch guide bars, an integrated oil tank, and battery charging indication. Its specified maximum cutting length is 140 mm.

Q2: What battery configurations are available?

The product specification lists two options: 2 × 1.3Ah or 2 × 2.0Ah batteries. Buyers should confirm the required configuration when placing an inquiry.

Q3: What types of applications is this chainsaw suitable for?

It is designed for appropriate light-duty cutting applications, including garden pruning, small-branch cutting, orchard maintenance, and seasonal yard cleanup.

Q4: Is this product suitable for wholesale distribution?

Its interchangeable guide bars, cordless operation, and brushless motor make it a relevant product for distributors and retailers serving the garden power tool market.

Q5: How can importers and distributors request more product information?

Buyers can contact VERTAK to discuss product specifications, available configurations, quotation details, and purchasing requirements.

Explore Cordless Cutting Solutions with VERTAK

The VERTAK DC 20V 6"+8" Chain Saw (GT209064) combines flexible guide bar options, brushless motor technology, and cordless mobility for practical garden maintenance.

Whether you are expanding a garden tool product range or sourcing cordless cutting equipment for your market, VERTAK welcomes your inquiries.

About us

VERTAK is an international group company specializing in garden, outdoor and home improvement products, providing integrated solutions across the entire value chain – from sourcing, product development, manufacturing, quality control, logistics to marketing support.