MENAFN - GetNews)The 2026 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference opened in Nanjing on November 19. Centered on the theme "VIGOROUSLY DEVELOP NEW-GENERATION INTELLIGENT MANUFACTURING, CONTINUOUSLY STRENGTHEN ADVANCED MANUFACTURING," the conference features one main forum, one market-oriented exhibition, over ten specialized events, and more than 30 industry ecosystem-related activities held concurrently.

At the conference, 34 key leaders from the second batch of leading intelligent factories-including ZTE (Nanjing), Xiaomi Auto, and Tasly Pharmaceutical-made a collective appearance to jointly launch the "Leading AI Factory Cultivation Initiative." The Intelligent Manufacturing Standardization Technical Committee of the MIIT and the Chinese Expert Committee on IEC Intelligent Manufacturing Standardization were officially launched during the event, aiming to jointly advance the development of domestic and international standards for intelligent manufacturing. The conference also staged three major releases:the Release of 2026 Annual Research Outcomes of the National Expert Committee on Intelligent Manufacturing;the Release of the Global and Chinese Top Ten Scientific and Technological Advances in Intelligent Manufacturing for 2026; and the Launch of the Global Platform for Intelligent Manufacturing Assessment and Services. In addition, Major technological achievements from Jiangsu Province were announced on the same occasion. The Signing Ceremony for Major Industrial Projects in Jiangsu Province followed, at which a number of major industrial projects were signed.

The 2026 World Intelligent Manufacturing Expo was held concurrently with the conference. Covering a total area of 55,000 square meters, the exhibition featured over 600 participating companies and showcased 15 leading intelligent factories. For the first time, dedicated zones for "AI + Manufacturing" and a "Talent Zone" were introduced. This year also marked the International Intelligent Manufacturing Alliance's debut with its own independent booth.

About World Intelligent Manufacturing:

The 2026 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference will be held from November 19 to 21 at the Nanjing International Expo Center, co-hosted by the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government and the International Coalition of Intelligent Manufacturing. Under the theme "Vigorously Develop New-Generation Intelligent Manufacturing, Continuously Strengthen Advanced Manufacturing," the conference marks its tenth year of being held in Nanjing.