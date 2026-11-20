MENAFN - GetNews) Lithium-ion battery use is rising across workplaces, bringing new fire safety concerns around charging, storage, handling, and emergency preparedness.

Sydney, NSW - Nov. 20, 2026 - The growing use of lithium-ion battery-powered devices across Australian workplaces is creating a more complex fire safety environment for employers, facility managers, and contractors, as fire authorities continue to report battery-related incidents.

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Lithium-ion batteries are now embedded in everyday business operations through laptops, power tools, e-bikes, e-scooters, mobile devices, warehouse equipment, and energy storage systems. Fire and Rescue NSW describes Lithium-ion batteries as the fastest-growing fire risk in New South Wales and continues to spread awareness around their use, storage, charging, and disposal.

In August 2026, Fire and Rescue NSW reported 40 garbage truck fires across the state for the year to date, with most believed to involve Lithium-ion batteries discarded in general waste. The trend was also evident in 2025, when FRNSW responded to 25 Lithium-ion related fires by 10 February, including 13 in just eight days. Later research found these fires were four times more likely to cause injuries than other fire and explosion incidents.

Peter Kordabadi, spokesperson for Fire Factory Australia, said, "Lithium-ion technology is now part of normal business activity, but the way these batteries can fail means workplaces need to think differently about prevention and emergency planning. Businesses should review where batteries are charged, how damaged units are isolated, whether combustible materials are stored nearby, and whether staff can recognise early warning signs such as overheating, swelling, smoke, unusual odours, or hissing sounds."

For businesses reviewing their protection measures, having suitable commercial fire extinguishers remains an important part of general workplace fire preparedness, although conventional extinguishers should not automatically be assumed to be appropriate for Lithium-ion battery fires.

Fire authorities warn that Lithium-ion batteries can enter thermal runaway, a process that may generate intense heat, toxic gases, and rapidly developing fire conditions. FRNSW advises workplaces to avoid charging or storing battery-powered devices near exits and to keep batteries away from combustible materials.

Kordabadi said the increased use of rechargeable equipment also emphasizes the importance of maintaining evacuation infrastructure.

"Fire safety is not about relying on one product or one response. A strong workplace strategy brings together detection, maintained escape routes, clear procedures, suitable equipment, staff awareness, and dependable emergency exit lighting. If a battery incident develops quickly, people need to be able to identify an exit and move away from the hazard without delay, especially where smoke or power disruption affects visibility," he said.

Workplaces shall reduce battery-related risks through better storage, charging, evacuation planning, and routine fire safety checks. Fire Factory Australia supports businesses, contractors, and facility managers with fire safety logbooks, emergency lighting, and other fire protection equipment for commercial and industrial environments.

As Lithium-ion technology becomes more common across workplaces, Fire Factory Australia is encouraging organisations to review how batteries are handled, where they are charged, how damaged units are managed, and whether staff are prepared to respond to warning signs such as overheating, swelling, smoke, or unusual odours.

Businesses can consult with the experts of Fire Factory Australia to learn more about strengthening workplace fire preparedness.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why can Lithium-ion batteries create a serious fire risk?

Damaged, faulty, or overheated batteries can enter thermal runaway, producing intense heat, toxic gases, and rapidly developing fire conditions.

What are common warning signs of Lithium-ion battery failure?

Warning signs can include swelling, excessive heat, leaking, unusual smells, smoke, hissing sounds, or changes in battery shape.

Should employees try to extinguish a Lithium-ion battery fire?

Experts generally advise evacuation to a safe location and calling Triple Zero rather than attempting to tackle the fire.

Where should workplace batteries be charged?

Batteries should be charged using compatible equipment, away from exits, combustible materials, and areas where a fire could obstruct evacuation.

Why should businesses review fire safety as battery use grows?

More battery-powered equipment introduces additional charging, storage, ignition, and evacuation risks that should be reflected in workplace fire planning.

About Company:

Fire Factory Australia supplies fire safety products and equipment to businesses, contractors, facility managers, and fire protection professionals across Australia. Visit