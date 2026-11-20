MENAFN - GetNews) Skin quality is gaining attention in aesthetic care, with greater focus on individual assessment, skin characteristics and realistic expectations.

Sydney, NSW - Nov. 20, 2026 - Skin quality is becoming a more defined area of discussion in aesthetic care, as researchers work to establish clearer terminology for characteristics such as texture, firmness, tone and hydration.

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A systematic review published in Dermatologic Surgery in 2026 examined 903 studies containing 4,668 individual observations related to skin quality. Researchers found that 87% of the observations relied on subjective measures and identified substantial differences in how individual skin-quality characteristics were defined across the literature.

The findings point to the fact that skin quality is often discussed as a single concept despite encompassing several distinct characteristics that can vary considerably between individuals.

A separate 2026 study looked at how patients and healthcare professionals describe different aspects of skin quality. It included 15 aesthetic dermatologists, 54 focus-group participants, 201 healthcare professionals and 1,050 patients. The researchers found that patients and professionals sometimes used different words to describe the same skin characteristics, showing the importance of clear communication during consultations.

Masie Alizadeh, Clinical Director and Senior Aesthetic Nurse at Aesthetics Residence by Masie, said the increasing attention being given to skin quality reflects the need for individual assessment.

"Skin quality can involve a combination of texture, hydration, elasticity, tone and other characteristics, but these factors do not present in the same way for every person. During consultation, we consider the individual's skin characteristics alongside facial anatomy, treatment history, lifestyle influences and appearance-related concerns. The purpose of that assessment is to understand what is occurring before discussing whether any treatment options may be suitable, including the possible risks, limitations and variability in individual responses," Alizadeh said.

Aesthetics Residence by Masie is a cosmetic clinic in Sydney led by Alizadeh, a Registered Nurse with more than 20 years of clinical experience in aesthetic medicine, clinical governance, facial assessment, complication management and patient education.

The clinic's approach to anti-ageing care considers individual skin characteristics, facial anatomy and overall facial balance as part of a clinical assessment.

Research into skin quality is also increasingly examining how clinicians and patients describe visible skin characteristics. The development of more consistent definitions may help improve communication about what is being assessed and what can realistically be discussed during a consultation.

"Greater attention to skin quality does not mean that normal skin variation needs to be treated," Alizadeh said. "Age, sun exposure, lifestyle, environmental factors and individual anatomy can all influence how the skin appears over time. A clinically informed consultation should distinguish between normal variation and the concerns a person wishes to discuss. Where treatment options are considered, patients need clear information about suitability, potential limitations, risks and realistic expectations so they can make an informed decision. In some cases, treatment may not be considered appropriate."

Aesthetics Residence by Masie takes an individualised approach to cosmetic consultations, with assessment focused on facial anatomy, skin characteristics, treatment history and patient goals. Treatment suitability varies between individuals, and all cosmetic procedures carry risks and may not be suitable for everyone.

People with questions about skin quality, facial balance or other appearance-related concerns can discuss these during a cosmetic treatment consultation, where individual suitability can be assessed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does skin quality mean in aesthetic care?

It generally refers to characteristics such as skin texture, tone, firmness, hydration and overall skin condition.

Is skin quality the same for everyone?

No. Skin characteristics vary according to individual anatomy, age, lifestyle, environmental exposure and other factors.

Why is skin quality receiving more research attention?

Recent studies have highlighted inconsistencies in how skin-quality characteristics are defined and assessed.

What may be considered during a consultation?

Skin characteristics, facial anatomy, treatment history, individual goals, suitability, risks and realistic expectations may be discussed.

Is treatment always recommended for skin-quality concerns?

No. Following consultation and clinical assessment, treatment may not be considered suitable or necessary for every individual.

About Company:

Aesthetics Residence by Masie is a Sydney cosmetic clinic focused on individual assessment, patient education and clinically informed aesthetic care. Visit