MENAFN - GetNews)The special exhibition "Echoes of Love - Sanmao, a Daughter of Xiaosha in Dinghai" recently opened in Tenerife, Spain. Jointly organized by the Dinghai District Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the University of La Laguna, and the Santa Cruz de Tenerife City Council, the exhibition celebrates the literary legacy of renowned Chinese writer Sanmao. Connecting Dinghai in China with Spain's Canary Islands across thousands of miles, the event has sparked widespread interest in Sanmao's literature among the local Chinese community and Spanish cultural circles.

Dinghai is Sanmao's ancestral home, while the Canary Islands hold cherished memories of the years she spent with her husband, José María Quero y Ruiz, known as José.

At the opening ceremony, two short films produced in Dinghai, Come to Dinghai and Read a Page of Sanmao's Longing for Home and The Traveling Sanmao, were screened. The films vividly retraced Sanmao's journeys around the world and her deep affection for her ancestral homeland. Another short film, produced by Spanish writers and editors, explored Sanmao's inner world from a Western perspective.

Through the moving images, sweeping desert landscapes and scenes of everyday island life came vividly to life, transcending linguistic and geographical barriers and deeply touching the audience.

Zhang Nanshi, a close friend of Sanmao during her lifetime, shared personal memories of their time together, offering the audience a heartfelt glimpse into the writer's gentle yet resilient character.

A book donation ceremony was also held. On behalf of Sanmao's family, Zhang donated Spanish-language editions of Stories of the Sahara and Wan Shui Qian Shan Zou Bian (a travelogue whose Chinese title refers to journeys across countless mountains and rivers) to the University of La Laguna Library. The organizers also presented Chinese and international guests with Sanmao-themed cultural and creative souvenirs from Dinghai.

The exhibition presents a comprehensive overview of Sanmao's life, literary achievements, and the development of cultural initiatives dedicated to Sanmao in her ancestral home of Dinghai. It also showcases distinctive examples of local folk art, including Dinghai fishermen's paintings, pyrography, marine-themed textile art, and cloisonné enamelwork.

A special message area themed "An Olive Tree" invites visitors to write down their reflections and wishes after viewing the exhibition.

The event also features interactive demonstrations of traditional Chinese culture, including tea ceremonies, tai chi performances, and Chinese calligraphy experiences. These activities have attracted enthusiastic participation from local Spanish residents and overseas Chinese communities, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the appeal of traditional Chinese culture firsthand.

A representative of the Dinghai District Federation of Literary and Art Circles said the exhibition represents an important step in bringing Sanmao's cultural legacy to international audiences and opens a new chapter in literary and cultural exchanges between Dinghai and Spain.

Looking ahead, Dinghai will continue to develop cultural initiatives centered on Sanmao, including literary weeks, traveling exhibitions in China and abroad, and the creation of a Sanmao Cultural Village, with the aim of preserving and revitalizing her literary heritage.

About the Sanmao Special Exhibition

The "Echoes of Love" Sanmao Special Exhibition opened in Tenerife, Spain, in November 2026. Jointly organized by the Dinghai District Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the University of La Laguna, and the Santa Cruz de Tenerife City Council, the exhibition focuses on the life, literary achievements, and deep attachment to her ancestral homeland of renowned Chinese writer Sanmao.

Through films, books, photographs, and distinctive examples of Dinghai folk art, it highlights the close connections between Sanmao, Dinghai, and Spain. The exhibition also incorporates interactive experiences featuring traditional Chinese culture, including tea ceremonies, tai chi, and calligraphy, promoting cultural exchange between China and Spain while introducing international audiences to Sanmao's literary legacy and Dinghai's distinctive cultural heritage.