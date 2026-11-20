MENAFN - GetNews)"A family of six walking together on the veranda of the University of Tampa's Plant Hall, photographed by Mallary Denson."Tampa Family Photographer Mallary Denson is booking fall and holiday family portrait sessions in her New Tampa studio and at outdoor locations across Tampa Bay, including extended family sessions.

Tampa, Florida, United States - Nov. 20, 2026 - Tampa Family Photographer is now booking fall and holiday family portrait sessions across Tampa Bay. Photographer Mallary Denson offers guided family sessions in her New Tampa studio and at outdoor locations around the Bay, with holiday portrait sessions running from October through December.

Fall and the holidays are the busiest time of year for family photography. Families want updated portraits for holiday cards, gifts and their own walls, and the cooler weather and softer evening light make Tampa Bay's parks and beaches more comfortable for children and grandparents alike.

Studio and outdoor sessions

Families can choose the setting that suits them:



Studio portraits in the New Tampa studio, with styled backdrops and soft, controlled light, rain or shine

Outdoor sessions at golden hour, at local favorites such as the University of Tampa, Bayshore Boulevard, Lettuce Lake Park and the beaches

Extended family sessions for grandparents, cousins and reunions, posed in groups so no one gets lost in the back row Holiday portraits in a styled winter set, delivered in time to print and mail holiday cards

Outdoor sessions include one location within 30 miles of Tampa, so families across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Polk counties can book a spot close to home.

A calm, guided session

Mallary's approach is calm and unhurried. Before the session, she plans the location, coordinated outfits and golden-hour timing with each family, and every session includes a styling guide. During the shoot she gives simple prompts and directs every pose, so toddlers, teens and grandparents can relax. Every image is edited by Mallary, and galleries are delivered in two to three weeks.

Collections

Family collections start at $400 for a one-hour session with five edited images, with longer sessions of 1.5 and 2 hours that include 10 or 20 edited images, more looks and a print release. Additional edited images are $50 each, and extended family sessions are available on request.

Areas served

Sessions are offered throughout Tampa Bay, including South Tampa, New Tampa, Carrollwood, Temple Terrace, Brandon, Riverview, Apollo Beach, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Dunedin, Palm Harbor, Wesley Chapel, Land O' Lakes and Lakeland.

The website also includes planning guides for families, covering what to wear for family pictures in Tampa, the best places for family photos around the city, and how to organize extended family and large group sessions.

Holiday dates fill quickly each year, and families who want portraits back in time for holiday cards are encouraged to book early in the season.

About Tampa Family Photographer

Tampa Family Photographer is the family photography practice of Tampa photographer Mallary Denson. Based in New Tampa, she creates warm, timeless family portraits in her studio and at outdoor locations across Tampa Bay, including outdoor, studio, extended family and holiday sessions.